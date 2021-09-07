Cafe Express space at Dallas' Mockingbird Station lands a fine new restaurant

There's a new tenant for one of the most prominent restaurant spots in Dallas – namely the former Cafe Express at Mockingbird Station. It's called The Finch and according to a release, it'll be a chic new restaurant serving American fare.

The restaurant is from Milkshake Concepts – the team behind Vidorra, Stirr, Harper's, Dirty Bones, Serious Pizza, and Citizen – and will open in spring 2022.

Construction on the 5,760-square-foot anchor restaurant, located at 5307 E. Mockingbird Ln. #150, will begin this fall. The space will boast a warm, comfortable interior, expansive patio, and valet. They'll be open for lunch, dinner, and brunch.

Milkshake Concepts co-founder and CEO Imran Sheikh says in a statement that the restaurant will be a good showcase of their growth. He founded the company in 2015 with partners James Faller and Asim Sheikh. Their current lineup includes concepts such as Harper's at the Epic in Deep Ellum; Stirr, a neighborhood restaurant and bar in Dallas and Addison; and Vidorra, their Mexican restaurant with locations in Dallas and Addison.

They also own Citizen, a nightlife concept; Serious Pizza, famous for huge pizzas; Dirty Bones, a chicken wing joint in Fort Worth; and SkyRocket Burger, a burger and shakes spot.

"Our culinary expertise has grown and evolved over the last five years, and we want to showcase this at The Finch," Sheikh says. "Whilst it is labeled a 'modern American restaurant and bar,' our definition of what that encapsulates is wide-ranging. We won't hesitate to push boundaries while staying approachable, so that The Finch becomes a staple dining destination that people feel comfortable visiting on a regular basis."

The menu at The Finch, described as bold in approach yet broad in appeal, will feature:

a raw bar with seafood favorites like oysters, snow crab, and yellowfin crudo

soups and salads

pastas and pizzas

fish and meats off the grill

elevated starters and mains such as Dry Aged Beef Sliders, Tuna Tataki, Cioppino Style Seabass, and Fungi Risotto

The Milkshake beverage team will create fun cocktails and a wine program they call one-of-a-kind.

Cafe Express closed in September 2018 after nearly 20 years, a foundation of the landmark center since it opened in 2001, serving as a casual drop-in and meeting spot with its spaciousness and easy-come easy-go atmosphere, home to many a lunch-time rendezvous and favorite go-to for before and after movies at the Angelika.

This location of The Finch is the first: Following its Dallas debut, The Finch will open a second location at the Epic Central development in Grand Prairie later in 2022, alongside other Milkshake Concepts that include Vidorra, Serious Eats and a soon-to-be announced new breakfast and brunch restaurant.

"Opening The Finch's first location at MBS perfectly positions us to serve our delicious fare and drinks to Lakewood, Park Cities and other emerging East Dallas neighborhoods, as well as those who see us while traveling up and down US 75," says Sheikh. "We can’t wait to introduce our newest dining experience to the Dallas community."