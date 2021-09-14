Downtown Dallas food hall adds cereal ice cream and pizza by the slice

The Exchange at the AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas has added two more food options in the key categories of pizza and ice cream.
According to a release, the two new stands at the food hall include:
Zalat Slices, a pizza-by-the-slice stand from Zalat Pizza.
Options include:
- Cheese, Pepperoni, Veggie – marinara, cheese, bell peppers and red onions
- Pepperoni Masterclass – all-beef pepperoni, oregano, cracked black pepper with crushed garlic
This is the first by-the-slice concept from the Zalat brand.
Saturday Morning Ice Cream, a nostalgic ice cream concept that the release says will take you back to Saturday mornings watching cartoons over a bowl of cereal.
Their ice cream combinations include:
- Elmer Fudge – chocolate banana soft serve, double chocolate ice cream sandwich, Steens cane syrup, magic
- Pebbles & Bam Bam – Tutti Fruity soft serve, Dude Sweet strawberry sauce, fruit loops, strawberry pocky, magic
- Thunder Cat – coffee cake soft serve, streusel, Full City Rooster coffee brown butter glaze
These two new food stands/kiosks/what-have-you are now open at The Exchange in addition to the 10 other eateries currently open.