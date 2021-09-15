2021 State Fair of Texas returns with batch of surprisingly trendy foods

The day draws near for the 2021 "back to normal" State Fair of Texas — which this year arrives on September 24 — and it'll open with a list of new snacks, created by the fair's concessionaires.

These are in addition to the previously-announced winners of Big Tex Choice Awards and include buzzy dishes like egg rolls, decadent mac & cheese, and food on a stick.

There are a few new vendors bringing a fresh take, and some of the dishes incorporate hot foodie trends like quesobirria.

The fair folks have thoughtfully created an entire page for reference under BigTex.com/newfoods, which also includes a map on where to find them.

Here's the list of 2021 new foods:

Bacon Jam Corn Bombs

Warm bacon jam ladled over hushpuppies, drizzled with ranch, and topped with candied jalapeños.

Bag of Eggrolls

A new vendor at the Fair this year, Crunchies Eggrolls and More brings a bag of eggrolls to the Fair, and the taste is Texas-sized. Fairgoers will receive a variety of tasty eggrolls in a bag, consisting of mac and cheese, pizza, original, and samosa egg rolls.

Big Tex Bowl

Mac & cheese made with cavatappi noodles and a three-cheese sauce, topped wth smoked brisket, cheddar, French fried onions, chives, bacon, candied jalapeños, and a BBQ cream sauce.

Bucket of Fries

Loaded cheese fries topped with beef and bacon, served in a portable bucket, perfect to stroll around the fairgrounds with.

Chicken on a Stick – Combo #4

A new vendor at the Fair this year, Chans Chicken on a Stick brings the sharable Combo #4 to the new food list. Vegetable rice is combined with lo-mein, then finished with a pork egg roll and teriyaki-glazed chicken on a stick.

Country Fried Shrimp Grits

Grits are infused with shrimp and cheese, formed into squares, battered, and fried, then covered with shrimp and crawfish sauce.

Dallas Hot Birddog

Spicy corndog from State Fair staple Fletcher's has a smoked turkey frank in a fiery batter, deep fried, topped with mac & cheese, fried jalapeños, and drizzled with Cholula.

Deep Fried Pancakes

Individual bite-size pancakes with choice of maple butter, blueberry sauce, or pecan butter syrup.

Deep Fried PB & Razbrûlée

Deep-fried peanut butter sandwich pocket is topped with vanilla creme and turbinado sugar, broiled and caramelized to a hard-shell top, with mixed berries on top.

Deep Fried Peach Cobbler Soul Rolls

Spiced peaches are rolled into an egg roll and deep-fried, topped with cinnamon sugar, and served with ice cream.

Deep Fried Shrimp Étouffée

Deep-fried dumpling filled with rice and shrimp smothered in onion, celery, tomatoes, green peppers, and cheese, served with creole mustard or chipotle ranch.

Deep Fried Toffee

Milk chocolate toffee square is wrapped in a flaky biscuit bite, then deep-fried.

Fried Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding)

Sweet and savory pudding layers bread with shredded cheese, sprinkled over a piloncillo (unrefined whole cane sugar) syrup with raisins, then baked, then battered and fried, then crowned with whipped topping and dulce de leche.

Frozen Ranch Water

Wine-based tequila version of the popular cocktail with Topo Chico and lime is frozen; flavored toppers include passion fruit, paloma, raspberry, and watermelon.

Gobble Balls

Entry from Dallas restaurant Ferris Wheeler's BBQ starts with smoked turkey nuggets that are breaded and deep-fried.

Helmut's Strudel

Flaky layers of pastry wrapped around apple, cherry, and cheese fillings.

Lobster Corn Dog

Breaded lobster cake is coated in cornbread batter and fried. Serve with remoulade dip.

Quesabirria, with Consomé

Shredded steak is mixed with cheese, stuffed in corn or flour tortilla, then grilled until crisp, with side of consommé for dipping.

The Realest Cheesesteak

South Dallas staple SouthSide Steaks & Cakes makes its Fair debut with a large cheesesteak combining steak with three cheeses, chicken, onion, bell pepper, and banana peppers on a French hoagie bun.

Southern Fried Lemon Ice Box Pie Balls

A pie ball, hand wrapped in a pâte sucrée dough, is infused with graham crackers, lemon zest, and brown sugar; filled with lemon ice box pie filling; battered in chicken fry; and fried. Topped with Chantilly cream, graham cracker crumble, lemon zest, and edible gold glitter.

Texas BBQ Brisket Banh Mi

Vietnamese baguette is topped with chopped smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, cilantro, cucumber, pickled daikon radish and carrots, with honey siracha aioli, hoisin sauce, and jalapeño slices on the side.

Texas Easter Eggs

Meat, cheese, and peppers are formed into an egg shape, decorated with an Easter colored ranch sauce, breaded, and deep fried. Served in our special Texas Easter Egg carton.

Texas Fried Fritos Pie

Chili and sharp cheddar are encased corn chips, then battered and fried.

Texas Fried Surf and Turf

Rolls of filet mignon medallions are filled with chunks of langostino lobster and jalapeño, then wrapped with bacon and fried until the steak is medium-well. Two to an order, served with tempura fried asparagus and drizzled with horseradish hollandaise.

Twice-Fried Albondigas (Mexican Meatballs)

Spiced beef is rolled with lightly browned rice and chopped vegetables, deep-fried, then battered and rolled in bread crumbs and fried again. Served on tomato sauce with a drizzle of Crema Mexicana.