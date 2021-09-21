Dallas chef bites into gourmet vegan burgers with new VSpot ghost kitchen

A Dallas chef is doing her take on vegan food with a newly opened ghost kitchen: Called VSpot Grille, it's basically burgers and fries, but done with a dose of culinary flair and polish.

VSpot is from chef Lori Moore, who has worked in the restaurant industry for more than a decade with chefs such as Kent Rathbun as well as operating her own catering company, called Plated Love Kitchen.

She knew she wanted to do a vegan concept but wasn't ready to go full brick-and-mortar. She's operating out of Commerce Fork Food Company, at 921 W. Commerce St. and is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 4-9 pm.

"Pre-pandemic, I had been thinking about getting a food truck," Moore says. "The concept of ghost kitchen is ideal for people like myself who are starting a business, for whom a brick & mortar is out of reach. The overhead is lower, and you aren't required to commit to a permanent space."

The vegan restaurant field has been growing in Dallas, but Moore had a specific idea, to do a concise menu of classic sandwiches — almost her version of a fast-food place.

Burger options include:

classic burger with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickle on a Hawaiian bun

bakun cheezeburger with bakun and American cheeze on a Hawaiian bun

"Jalapeño Popper," with a burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, pepper Jack cheese bacon, and jalapeno cream-chz with diced jalapeños on a Hawaiian bun

She also does fried chicken sandwiches including a chicken club with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and bakun on grilled sourdough.

Other sandwiches include:

"Shroomz," a sandwich with sautéed baby bellas, smoked Gouda, thyme aioli, arugula, and red onion on a pretzel bun

The "French Onion Patty Melt," with caramelized onions, smoked Provolone, and thousand island on grilled sourdough

The "Cali Wranch Sandwich" has lettuce, tomato, smashed avocado, sprouts, and avocado lime ranch on a Hawaiian bun, and the "Kale Ceezar Sandwich" has Parmesan, kale slaw, andCeezar dressing on a Hawaiian bun

Beyond the creativity of her dishes, a major factor in the quality of her concept is her ingredients. Her choice of breads is inspired, including the Hawaiian bun, whose softness makes it a great choice for burgers, as well as the use of a pretzel bun and grilled sourdough.

For burgers, she uses the Impossible burger, one of the best plant-based burgers available; for chicken, she uses Gardein chicken fillets; and her bacon is by All Vegetarian Inc., which is one of the best, if not the best, vegan bacons on the market.

"I hadn't seen this kind of concept, at least not here in Dallas," she says. "I knew I wanted to do some burgers, fried chicken, and fries. I love burgers but I like to go in a different direction than what you usually see. I follow that voice in my head."