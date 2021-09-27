These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Oktoberfest events are still on the docket this week, but so are glimpses of fall-themed food and drink. There’s a fall harvest tasting, a bourbon-pairing dinner, and a three-day grand opening event for a new Italian bakery. A taco festival rounds out the list, proving that tacos are a year-round favorite.

Tuesday, September 28

Angel’s Envy Pairing Dinner at Whiskey Cake Plano

Partnering with Angel’s Envy distillery in Kentucky, the folks from the Plano location of Whiskey Cake will serve a six-course bourbon pairing dinner. Menu highlights include lamb croquettes, Caribbean coconut soup, jerk prawns, and coconut cake. The dinner is $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and it begins at 7 pm.

Wednesday, September 29

Zero Gradi Grand Opening

The new Italian dessert bar in downtown Dallas, which features gelato, sorbettos, pastries, and espresso, will celebrate its grand opening with a three-night affair. Visit from 5-9 pm Wednesday through Friday for live entertainment and complimentary samples. Note that its big brother restaurant, 400 Gradi pizzeria, sits just next door.

Thursday, September 30

Wine & Cheese Fest: Fall Harvest at Eataly Dallas

Peruse the gourmet Italian mecca at this strolling tasting event. There’ll be more than 15 fall wines to try along with an overflowing selection of cheeses, cured meats, house-made pasta, and more. Tickets are $65 per person, and the event will run from 5:30-7 pm.

Blind Wine Tasting at La Tarte Tropézienne

Rely on your senses to decipher characteristics of certain grapes. The downtown Dallas French bakery will partner with Allen’s Vetted Cellars to host a blind wine tasting. Tickets are $40 per person, and the tasting begins at 6:30 pm.

Saturday, October 2

Oktoberfest at Jaxon Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden

Visit the downtown Dallas restaurant and bar for day-long Oktoberfest features, including a beer wall with German-themed pours available in 16 or 22 ounces, a bratwurst station, and a Bavarian-style pretzel station. Bring the kids, as there’ll be face painting and a balloon artist. For the grownups, plan for costume contests, yodeling and stein-hoisting competitions, and live music. The event will run from 11 am-7 pm, and admission is free.

Frisco Oktoberfest

There’ll be two stages at this two-day event, featuring live music and dancing to be enjoyed with German beer, brats, pretzels, and more. Expect classic Oktoberfest shenanigans like stein-hoisting competitions, keg rolling, and lots of lederhosen. Tickets start at $20, which includes a sheet of 20 tickets redeemable for food and beverages. The event will run from 11 am-10 pm on Saturday and 12-5 pm on Sunday.

Tacotopia

Nebraska Furniture Mart is throwing a taco party. To be held on the Grandscape Lawn, the all-day event will feature local food vendors, live music and Jalisco dancers, nacho and hot sauce eating contests, and even a Selena tribute band with pre-show dance lessons. Beverages will be provided by The Colony Wine Bar. Patrons can purchase a $10 taco sampler pack, which includes choice of three tacos from participating vendors and one drink. The event will run from 12-6:30 pm.