A new foodie adventure is waiting for you in Addison. For the entire month of October, try a different restaurant every day during Addison’s Restaurant Month.

Addison, known for the most restaurants per capita nationwide, is taking restaurant week to another level with a full month of deals, prizes, and, of course, spectacular cuisine.

Most restaurant weeks offer diners limited menus at a few upscale restaurants. However, rather than contain the excitement and specials to a single week and only a few restaurants, Addison Restaurant Month spans four weeks to give participating restaurants more time to showcase their menus.

Want a free appetizer with your entree? How about a complimentary dessert or special discount? Addison restaurants are bringing some not-to-be-missed offers to the table during Restaurant Month.

Guests can also win prizes while supporting local establishments, and everyone has the chance to get involved. All you need is your smartphone and a big appetite to see how many Addison eateries you can knock off your list throughout October.

During the month, use the Addison Food Pass to check in when you order your meal. Then sit back, enjoy the delectable food, and wait for the weekly winners to be announced.

Yes, you read that right: Checking in at the restaurant automatically enters you in the weekly prize contest. Addison is giving away hundreds of dollars’ worth of gift cards to favorite restaurants in the area, plus swag.

Pace yourself, though — it's going to be a long, delicious month.