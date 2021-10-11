These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

This week is for the dogs. There are two tasty events on the list where canines are the star guests. (Owners are also welcome.) Folks can also savor fair food from atop a sky-high Dallas landmark, partake in a two-day outdoor wine and music festival (the weather looks perfect for this), or indulge in a five-course dinner with a featured guest chef from Savannah.

Wednesday, October 13

Black, White and The Grey Book Tour Dinner

Chef Mashama Bailey of The Grey restaurant in Savannah, Georgia and co-owner John O. Morisano will visit Meridian for a book tour event paired with a five-course dinner. A copy of the duo’s new cookbook, Black, White and The Grey, is included in the $125 per person price. Menu highlights include wood-fired carrot salad, Caruru (Brazilian okra stew) and braised oxtail. A welcome cocktail is included, and wine pairings are available for $55. Seating times run from 5 to 8:30 pm.

Thursday, October 14

Drag Bingo Hosted by BLEACH at Canvas Hotel

Head over to the Canvas Hotel Dallas for a classic game of bingo and a refreshing glass of bubbly, alongside an unforgettable performance and fun prizes. Hosted by Dallas’ own beloved BLEACH, who was named one of the best drag shows in Dallas, the event lasts from 7-9 pm at the hotel's ground floor restaurant, Chefs Palette. Tickets are $10 and include one glass of champagne (food may be ordered separately).

Friday, October 15

Fair in the Air at Reunion Tower

Fair food faves will be served atop the Reunion Tower during this second annual event. Go for corn dogs (in several varieties), cotton candy, funnel cakes and fried Oreos paired with 360-degree sky-high views. Tickets are $18 per person, plus the cost of food and beverages. The event will run 4-9 pm.

Saturday, October 16

Howl-O-Ween Brunch at Ellie’s

The Hall Arts Hotel in the Dallas Arts District will host a fur-baby-friendly brunch on the terrace of Ellie’s, its restaurant and lounge. There’ll be a canine costume contest at 12 pm with a chance to win Ellie’s gift cards and hotel staycations, as well as new fall menu items and cocktails. The brunch will take place from 11 am to 2 pm. Reservations are highly encouraged.

Fifth Annual McKinney Wine & Music Festival

Taking place at Towne Lake Park near historic downtown McKinney, the two-day festival will feature 30 local and national wineries, live music, and food vendors. Bring a blanket to sit and sip in front of one of two concerts stages. Tickets are $30 for 10 wine tastings or $40 for 20. Or go VIP ($100 for Saturday, $55 for Sunday), which includes 20 tasting tickets and access to the VIP tent where there’ll be a private tasting bar and apps from Two Skillets Catering. The festival runs 12-7 pm on Saturday and 12-5 pm on Sunday.

Woofstock Dallas at MUTTS Canine Cantina

The Dallas dog park and outdoor bar will transform into a music festival featuring Rahr & Sons Brewing Company, bands, and vendors during this all-day event. Bring four-legged friends and peruse the dog-friendly artisan products (including dog floral crowns) while sipping featured Rahr craft beer. The event begins at noon and live music will run from 12:30-7 pm. A day pass starts at $8.95.