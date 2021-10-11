Build-your-own salad restaurant to open first Texas location in Irving

A restaurant that specializes in self-serve salads is coming to Texas: Called Salad Station, it's a chain based in Hammond, Louisiana, that does what they describe as gourmet salads where you pay-by-the-pound.

According to a release, the restaurant will be located at 7979 N. McArthur Blvd. #120, in a former nail salon, and will open in February 2022.

Salad Station lets you build-your-own, with more than 100 toppings for salads, baked potatoes, and yams. They also do soups, wraps, and lemonade.

Greens include Romaine, iceberg, spinach, spring mix, kale, and zoodles. That's your base. Then you choose from proteins, legumes, veggies, nuts, fruits, toppings, and side dishes.

Proteins include chicken, shrimp, ham, turkey, bacon, pepperoni, and eggs. No tofu or Impossible chicken nuggets, though. Salad Station, what's up with that.

Legumes include edamame, garbanzo, and black beans. Oddly, they also put cilantro in this category. Nuts include sliced almonds, pecans, sunflower seeds, and peanuts.

There's a ton of veggies: cucumbers, broccoli, diced bell peppers, mushrooms, shredded carrots, onion, cabbage, tomato, celery, radishes, green peas, and then quite a few canned and preserved vegetables like water chestnuts, pickles, pickled okra, hearts of palm, marinated artichokes, and baby corn.

There's also avocado, olives, raisins, dried cranberry, strawberry, quinoa, cheese crisps, sesame sticks, croutons, bacon bits, hummus, chicken salad, pasta salad, broccoli salad, and a bunch of cheese: feta, cheddar, cheddar jack, cottage cheese, Parmesan, mozzarella, and blue.

The chain was founded in 2012 by now-president Scott Henderson with his business partner and mom Cindy Henderson. They began franchising in 2015, and have continued to grow throughout Louisiana as well as Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Arkansas. There are currently 26 locations in the U.S.

The Irving franchisees have a similar profile: It's a father-daughter duo, Jeremy and Brittney Browning, from North Dallas, who were already looking to open a business together. When they met Salad Station's mother-son founders, they made an instant connection with the brand. Brittney also has a background in public health, and they wanted their business to provide a healthy option for the Irving community.