New bar inside Dallas' American Airlines will serve up tequila shots

There's a new bar opening inside Dallas' American Airlines Center dedicated to tequila: Called the Osadía Club, it's from Dallas-based tequila maker Osadía Tequila and will open on October 22.

Osadía has also been designated an official partner of the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks. The club will be open at the venue for the 2021/2022 season, where it will serve its tequila at every home game.

Alas, access will be available only for Platinum level ticket holders. Boo. To quote comedian Kevin Meaney, that's not right.

It'll hold up to 104 guests and will serve not only tequila but also food and drinks, including a featured cocktail each week such as Osadía Ranch Water.

Osadía tequila comes in three options – Blanco, Reposado and Añejo – and is distilled in Jalisco, Mexico. It's a new brand, founded in 2021 by Scott Everett, a real estate entrepreneur who also founded S2 Capital, a company that acquires and develops multifamily real estate.

"I've had season tickets for many years and have been a fan of the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks my whole life," Everett says in a statement. "Being from Dallas, I was raised to be a Stars and Mavs fan, so I was super excited when this opportunity presented itself and I feel both teams perfectly align with our brand."

Osadía will donate 3 percent of its profits from every home game to the S2 Foundation, a nonprofit established by S2 Capital.

Dallas Mavericks SVP of Corporate Sponsorships Ryan Mackey says the tequila partnership continues what has been an ongoing relationship.

"We love that Scott and S2 Foundation have been so supportive of the Mavs Foundation throughout the past several years and are excited that we will be expanding our community outreach collectively with this partnership through the court renovations, entrepreneurial program and the annual Mavs Ball," Mackey says.