Delicious Canadian crepe concept opens first Texas shop in Frisco

There's a new crepe coming to town, tucked inside Stonebriar Centre in Frisco: Called Crepe Delicious, it'll be serving crepes, both sweet and savory, made to order.

According to a spokesperson at the mall, it's set to open sometime in the next few weeks, in the center of the mall near Nordstrom's, right by Clean Origin, the jewelry store.

Crepe Delicious was founded in 2004 by chef Oded Yefet, a food & beverage and hotel industry veteran who became enchanted with the idea after visiting Paris and seeing street vendors serving crepes in a casual to-go format, not unlike hotdog stands in America.

He began franchising in 2005. There are currently more than 65 locations throughout North America — not only his homeland Canada but also the U.S., mostly on the East Coast including New York, Detroit, Atlanta, and Orlando, Florida. This will be the first location in Texas.

There are breakfast crepes with fillings similar to omelets such as the Western, with diced ham, peppers, red onion and grated cheese; and the Florentine, with spinach, sliced mushrooms, and grated cheddar cheese.

Savory options run across cuisines and include chicken Caesar, chicken teriyaki, and Mediterranean which is kind of like a Greek salad with mozzarella cheese, Romaine, tomato, red onions, black olives, feta cheese, and feta Greek dressing. There’s also a falafel crepe with hummus, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and Greek sauce.

Sweet crepes include your standard sweet crepe fillings: strawberry, banana, chocolate, and Nutella. Some locations also do panini sandwiches, salads, and gelato.

The chain touts its crepes as a healthy option, with the crepes themselves boasting 170 calories and 3 grams of fat, and the ability to choose fresh ingredients for a healthy meal on-the-go.

They also offer catering, with a team that tows along crepe makers and ingredients of your choice, to be prepared and assembled on the spot at parties and events.