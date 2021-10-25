Sprawling new restaurant-bar with outdoor games opens in McKinney

Restaurants with sprawling outdoor spaces are all the rage around Dallas-Fort Worth, and now McKinney has one of its own: The Stix Icehouse is a new restaurant-bar and outdoor space that celebrated its grand opening this weekend at 301 Eldorado Pkwy.

It's a 14-acre complex that offers not only food and drinks, but also a nine-hole disc golf course, wiffle ball, corn hole, ping pong, swings, a tree house, and a large space available for events.

The Stix Icehouse is the vision of Don Day, downtown McKinney advocate, and food & beverage veterans Mike Luther and Rae Phillips-Luther (Jamba Juice, Zoe's Kitchen, UP Inspired Kitchen).

"When I purchased this 14-acre property several years ago with its magnificent old growth trees, I wanted to find a way to share it with the surrounding communities, families and friends," Day says in a release. "Stix is how we chose to make that happen. I was fortunate to be able to convince Mike and Rae to bring their expertise to work with me to build and develop the property."

Rae Phillips-Luther says their focus was on being family-friendly.

"Inspired by some of our favorite Texas watering holes and our love of food and family, my husband, Mike, and I wanted to create a fun, chill place where our community could hang out and connect with family and friends," she says. "The Stix is a place for the WHOLE family – where kids can safely run free and adults can enjoy good company."

The other thing they're pushing is its profile as an event space for parties of all sizes.

"We will have local musicians playing on the regular and sports tournaments, too," Phillips-Luther says.

The menu is American comfort food including:

catfish n chips

grilled bourbon salmon

nachos

burgers

chicken-fried chicken

soups and salads

They also serve cocktails like the AppleMoon Magic Cocktail (moonshine spiked with apple cider) and 24 beers on tap.

They're not done yet, Day says.

"We have even bigger plans on the horizon to activate the entire wooded area and I welcome all of McKinney, Allen, Fairview and the surrounding communities to come and enjoy some old fashion fun," he says.

Hours are Tuesday-Thursday from 3-10 pm, Friday-Saturday from 3 pm-12 am, and Sunday from 3-10 pm; they're closed on Mondays.