Former chef at The Palm Dallas ferries his steakhouse magic to Allen

A former chef at The Palm Steakhouse in downtown Dallas is bringing his steaks north, to a place called Andreas Steakhouse, which will open at 610 W. Bethany Dr. in Allen in early 2022.

The steakhouse is from chef Andreas Kotsifos, a native of Greece and longtime food & beverage veteran who's worked at restaurants around the world. His journeys brought him to Dallas in 2013, when he served as Executive Chef at The Palm until shortly before it closed.

In 2018 he moved to Corsicana and took over two sibling restaurants, Across the Street Diner and Across the Street Bistro, which he transformed into destination spots, earning acclaim such as the Travelers Choice Award from Tripadvisor for 2020, and bringing fame and fortune to Corsicana.

Now he's ferrying some of that magic to Allen, to make Andreas Steakhouse a see-and-be-seen spot in Collin County.

The food menu will be grounded in a steakhouse culture but with a modern spin that includes sharable plates: like a steakhouse with a tapas twist.

Dishes include steaks, chops, and seafood such as:

Filet Mignon with lobster Béarnaise, truffle mashed potatoes, and asparagus

Shrimp Veracruz with wild rice, jalapenos, and green olives

Steak tartare with pita bread triangles

Charcuterie boards

Caprese salad

Arugula salad with poached pear

Chilean sea bass

lobster

King crab

Japanese A5 Wagyu

American Wagyu rib eye

The focal point will be an elegant bar, surrounded by a speakeasy-style lounge where guests can drink and dine in secluded style, with a menu of craft cocktails ranging from traditional to experimental, with fresh ingredients, elixirs, and sodas.

Tableside service will be a theme with martini carts rolling around an Art-Deco styled dining room, making cocktails at the table; and flambe carts serving table-side steak Diane, bananas Foster, and baked Alaska.

A wine wall will display a wine selection with global provenance.

He's going into a location that was most recently a wings place called Sauced, and before that a Mexican restaurant. It's a nice standalone brick building with some character for a newer build.

"When I found that building, I loved that it was convenient to US-75, next to a Starbucks, across from the mall and convention center," he says. "We're giving it a big makeover — we've spent a lot of money."

That includes, unfortunately, thousands of dollars in repairs, in response to vandalism when thieves broke in during construction. "It set us back and it was heartbreaking, but we're figuring it out," he says.

"I researched all over Dallas-Fort Worth and I really liked the Allen area," he says. "It's an expanding area, there's so much going on."