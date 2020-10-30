Italian steakhouse with handmade pastas makes Dallas debut at The Colony

Opening day nears for Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, the Boston-based concept from charismatic chef and restaurateur Steve DiFillippo, which makes its Texas debut in The Colony at Grandscape.

The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on November 5, and will be open for lunch, brunch, and dinner. You can make reservations via their website or by calling 469-772-4810.

Davio's does regional North Italian food with a focus on the grill, including pasta, seafood, salads, and prime steaks. Menu options include appetizers such as

American Kobe Beef Meatballs

Caciocavallo and Oven Baked Lump Crab Cake

Farro salad with kale, Delicata squash, peppadews, cauliflower, Manchego, and cider vinaigrette

Warm spinach with roasted peppers, portobellos, goat cheese, and Balsamic

Handmade pasta plays an integral role on the menu with offerings such as potato gnocchi with mushrooms, basil, and white truffle oil; and tagliatelle Bolognese, with veal, beef, pork, and San Marzano tomatoes.

Signature dishes include

chicken with creamy potatoes, Brussels sprouts and lemon butter

Atlantic salmon with eggplant caponata and spinach

18-ounce Prime aged ribeye

8-ounce center cut filet mignon

Antipasti include Davio’s signature spring rolls: Philly Cheese Steak Spring Rolls, Chicken Parm Spring Rolls, Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls, Shrimp Cotija Spring Rolls, and Spinach-Feta Spring Rolls.

General Manager is Ben Gingras and Executive Chef is John Holloman.

The beverage menu includes a big selection of wines from California and Italy, more than 300 by the bottle and 20 by the glass, along with seasonal cocktails and local craft beers.

The restaurant comprises 13,000 square feet on two floors, with seating for 350, a 10-seat chef's table facing the kitchen, a 28-seat bar at the entrance, high ceilings, warm wood tones, inviting wall colors, and artwork from Europe.

The second floor has another bar with indoor seating and large outdoor patio, plus seven private and semi-private rooms for up to 250 guests seated and 300 for a reception.

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is at 5762 Grandscape Blvd. Dinner will be served daily, Sunday-Wednesday from 5-10 pm, and Thursday-Saturday, 5-11 pm. Lunch begins November 6 and will be Friday-Saturday from 11:30 am-3 pm. Sunday brunch begins November 8, from 11:30 am-3 pm.

They'll be open on Thanksgiving from 11 am-8 pm.