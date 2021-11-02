Plano's Cookies by Design launches cupcake delivery service across U.S.

You've heard of Cookies By Design, the cookie bouquet delivery service, based right here in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex city of Plano. But have you heard of Cupcake by Design? This is the question.

Cookies by Design is now supporting nationwide delivery of cupcakes, which themselves are cute, pretty, and fun, and also get delivered fast.

According to a release, Cupcake by Design's flavors include:

Vanilla Cloud

Triple Chocolate

Birthday Sprinkles

Salted Dulce de Leche Delight

Lemon Dream

Red Velvet Rush

Cupcakes By Design was actually founded in 2015. This is a brand relaunch that includes a new eCommerce site, and leverages Cookies by Design's network to do for cupcakes what it has done for cookies: fast delivery nationwide, with same-day, next-day, and in-store pickup across the U.S.

Cupcake senders and receivers never need be without cupcakes, regardless of their proximity to a Cupcake by Design location. A dozen costs about $40. The cupcakes are on the petite size, but you're getting a dozen, and the flavors are bright and intense.

Cookies by Design President & CEO Jack Long says in a statement that cupcakes have been a family favorite treat for generations.

"As we sought to grow our business, we looked long and hard at the U.S. baked goods marketplace to find the best opportunity for us to add to our product family," Long says. "We believe that our unique ability to make and deliver fabulous cupcakes same day, locally, and next day, nationwide, is exactly what consumers want."