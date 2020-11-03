Dallas chef's new TipsyBuns startup does sticky buns with a boozy glaze

Sticky cinnamon buns are surely one of life's most perfect foods and it's hard to imagine improving upon them, but one Dallas chef has very possibly done just that. Called TipsyBuns, it's a ghost kitchen concept that specializes in sticky buns that can get you tipsy, thanks to their whiskey-spiked glaze.

The buns come in six flavors:

The Original Tipsybun

Caramel Apple Bun

Summer Peach

Turtle Bun

Maple Bacon

S’mores Bun

You can order a single bun, or in quantities of a half dozen or a dozen. Prices range from $10 for a single bun up to $84 for a dozen. You order online with 72 hours notice, and if you're in the Dallas area, they're delivered to your door.

TipsyBuns is from Ashley Henderson, a veteran chef who'd worked at places such as the Tower Club and wanted a situation in which she was managing her own time. In addition to the buns, she also does occasional pop-ups as well as meals to go.

The tipsy buns were just a side thing she offered on an impulse at one of her pop-ups. The response was so over-the-top enthusiastic, she realized she probably had something.

"A tipsy bun is a sticky bun infused with a decent amount of premium liquor such as Crown or Hennessey," she says. "The classic is the Hennessey pecan-covered bun, but I also have caramel apple with a brown-butter crumble and summer peach made with Crown."

It's a lot of work: from making the laminated dough to proofing to baking to glazing, a process that takes three days which is why she requires 72-hour notice - although she generally has a few to spare for those sticky bun emergencies.

She's already in talks with a few businesses that are interested in stocking her buns, and she's right at the point of deciding whether it's time to find a storefront.

"I'd been at the Tower Club for three years, and I think now about the holiday rush we'd be gearing up for, with parties of anywhere from 200 to 1800 people," she says. "After three years, I was exhausted. Now I love what I do."