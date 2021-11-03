When it's time to celebrate something, celebrate big. We're talking 3-liter bottles of wine big, and that's what the Bordeaux wine region is sending to Texas in honor of its women winemakers.

These rare double magnums will be poured by the glass at select local restaurants and wine bars beginning the first week of November.

"The people of Bordeaux have always been our most dynamic force and source of innovation," says Bernard Farges, president of the Bordeaux Wine Council. "It is exciting to showcase the collective talent of the many women winemakers who are contributing so much to enrich our region."

Texas is a new addition to this second-annual event, which launched in 2020 in New York City.

"We are honored to work together with our wineries and importers to support our hospitality partners in Texas through these challenging times, and are tremendously grateful for the outpouring of support we have already received," Farges says.

In Dallas, Vins de Bordeaux partnered with D Magazine on October 25 for a kick-off party at CRU Food & Wine Bar in the West Village. The soiree let guests taste 18 3-liter bottles from 12 different all-women producers and winemakers.

Beginning November 1, all Dallasites can taste these wines for themselves at Adelmo's, Bambu Asian Cuisine Richardson, Bearcreek Spirits & Wine, CRU Food and Wine Bar, Dallas Fine Wines, Lavendou Bistro Provencal, Mason & Dixie, Meridian at The Village Dallas, Monarch Restaurant, Off the Vine Grapevine, Put a Cork in it, aint-Emilion Restaurant, Salum, Sushi Rock Dallas, Trova Wine + Market, Veritas Wine Room, WineTastic, and YardBird.

The participating women winemakers and châteaux representatives from Bordeaux represent the rich diversity of their region and are presenting a selection of wines that span renowned reds to dry and sweet whites. The featured wineries this November in Texas include:

Château Biac (Cadillac Côtes de Bordeaux), Youmna Asseily, owner

Citran (Bordeaux Supérieur), Sophia Sanchez, general manager

Château Haut Mazières (Bordeaux), Gwen Corre, export manager

Château La Freynelle (Bordeaux blanc), Véronique Barthe, owner and winemaker

Château La Rame Bordeaux & Bordeaux blanc), Angelique Armand, winemaker

Château Larrivaux (Haut-Médoc), Bérangère Tesseron, owner and winemaker

Château Rol Valentin (Saint-Émilion Grand Cru), Alexandra Robin, owner and winemaker

Château Simon (Sauternes, Graves), Pauline Dufour, owner and winemaker

Château Thieuley (Bordeaux rouge & Bordeaux blanc), Marie Courselle, owner and winemaker

Clarence Dillon/Clarendelle (Bordeaux rouge & Bordeaux blanc), Erika Smatana, export manager USA

Les Vignerons Reunis De Monsegur (Bordeaux), Valérie Gosselin Conche, commercial director

Make your reservations now at the participating restaurants, and get ready to toast these remarkable women.