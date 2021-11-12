Garland Food Fest will serve bites from Dallas' top ghost kitchens

Pioneering virtual kitchen concept Revolving Kitchen s hosting a festival at its facility in Garland, with multiple vendors, a contest, and a behind-the-scenes peek at what the whole ghost kitchen thing is about.

The Garland Food Fest is on November 13, from 12-5 pm at Revolving Kitchen, 520 Shepherd Dr. in Garland, and it has three pretty good things going for it: #1 it's a family-friendly event #2 it has free admission and #3 free parking.

More than 20 restaurants who use the facility for their virtual kitchen business will participate, including:

TLC Vegan Kitchen

Samson's Gourmet Hot Dogs

Rebel Dread Corp - CBD products

Mi Mejor Juice

Chatter Box food truck

Fresh Art Foodie

Sheika's Eatery

Smokey D's BBQ

King Cole's Cocina

El Tenampa

Egg Rollin'

Hawaiian Bros.

Bolden Family Catering

Always Sunday Dinner

Lady Jambalaya

Big Deal Burger

Mama Ruth's Kitchen

Porcha's Southern Puddings and Cobblers

Fish Trap'n

So you can expect a diverse menu with options such as smoked brisket sandwiches, seasoned rice pilaf, rigatoni in carbonara sauce, Creole chicken salad sandwiches, chopped beef tacos, gluten free brownies and cookies, gumbo and jambalaya, street tacos, and CBD edibles like pineapple banana pecans. (While admission is free, the food is not.)

There'll be a hot chocolate bar station, and a hot dog eating contest sponsored by Samson's Gourmet Hot Dogs, at 2:30 pm. You're encouraged to sign up and join the contest, hope you like hot dogs.

Revolving Kitchen will offer hourly tours of their facilities and raffle drawings for gift cards and sales that the drawings will benefit local charities.

Garland Food Fest is happening thanks to Revolving Kitchen and Garland Foodies, with the support of Visit Garland, with thanks to Ben E. Keith, Sysco, and Intrinsic Brewing. Donations accepted for water & drinks through Revolving Kitchen will benefit Good Samaritans of Garland.