Korean chain Bonchon expands to Dallas with more spicy fried chicken

An international fried chicken chain is relocating to Dallas: Bonchon, known for its distinctive Korean fried chicken, is relocating its headquarters from New York to Dallas, and will also open a second location in the Dallas area.

The new location is in Addison and according to a release, will open in February 2021. It'll be the chain's first company operated fast-casual restaurant in Dallas, with another 3-4 openings in Texas to follow including a delivery- and carryout-only location.

Their menu includes wings, drumettes, and boneless strips in a red sauce that's garlicky, sweet, and a little spicy. The chicken has an irresistibly chewy texture, which they achieve by double-frying it, then lathering on the sauce.

There are also sliders and Korean tacos which you can get with chicken or with bulgogi/marinated beef, plus fried rice, a sesame ginger salad, and a wrap. Sides include fries, onion rings, fried pickles, coleslaw, and a kimchi coleslaw.

Bonchon was founded in Busan, South Korea, and opened its first U.S. branch in New York City in 2007. When it debuted in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in December 2013, it was so deluged by customers that the restaurant had to close for a week to regroup.

The food was solid but the company had management issues, and the Greenville Avenue location closed in 2014, leaving one location in The Colony, which is still open.

Veteran Dallas restaurateur Flynn Dekker, former marketing chef for Wingstop, was named CEO of Bonchon in 2019. There are currently 106 locations in the United States and 250 restaurants throughout Asia and the Middle East.

In addition to the new HQ in Dallas, Bonchon is launching a fast-casual model, new interior design, new service model, and streamlined menu. This new model will apply to some new franchise openings and new corporate restaurants. It'll also further Bonchon's online ordering operation, which currently accounts for more than 50 percent of business.

"The shift to a new fast casual model combined with our corporate relocation to Dallas, will create an even stronger foundation for Bonchon's continued national growth along with our accelerated growth across Texas," says Dekker in a statement.

Dallas represents a more centralized location to serve franchise partners on both coasts, and also creates new job opportunities in Dallas. They expect to add about 20 new employees.

But on the food side, they'll be keeping it real, since the test kitchen where they test new products and create the chain's signature sauces is still in Busan.