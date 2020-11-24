Tasty details emerge on restaurants, bars coming soon to The Village Dallas

Details are beginning to emerge regarding the ambitious slate of restaurants in the works at The Village Dallas, the massive residential apartment community in the middle of Dallas, where they've initiated a mixed-use lifestyle project with food and entertainment.

The Village began a vast makeover in 2017 that has included redeveloping the residential units and updating common spaces including community parks and a new fitness center.

They've also added a boutique hotel, and a collection of restaurants and shops set to open in early 2021, according to materials from The Village Dallas, with the majority opening in January or February.

Here's what they have in the works:

The Drey

Boutique hotel is small, with 38 rooms, "meticulously crafted" amenities, plus a 150-person hall, and multiple outdoor parks for weddings and other events, scheduled to open in January 2021. The hotel will contain two in-house restaurants:

Anise . Quaint wine and food bar located on the ground floor of the hotel as an extension of the lobby will feature Mediterrean cuisine with a menu of light ingredient-driven bites, cheese and olive boards, and shareable plates. There'll be a strong focus on wine including an eclectic wine list plus special features such as wine flights, sampling, and tasting events.

. Quaint wine and food bar located on the ground floor of the hotel as an extension of the lobby will feature Mediterrean cuisine with a menu of light ingredient-driven bites, cheese and olive boards, and shareable plates. There'll be a strong focus on wine including an eclectic wine list plus special features such as wine flights, sampling, and tasting events. La Mina. Hidden behind the hotel's back garden will be this hip, convivial, subterranean Mexican cantina & speakeasy serving authentic Mexican comfort food with a large collection of agave spirits. In the entry, they'll have a standalone floral shop with Mexican pottery and candles. They'll also have a large outdoor patio with late-night hours. The menu will be inspired by multiple regions of Mexico, but also include Tex-Mex. There'll be house-made corn tortillas, guacamole, craft magaritas, and beer.

Buzz & Bustle

Neighborhood coffee shop will be a spot to chill, sip, mingle, and work on your daily grind. Baristas will be roasting coffee beans on-site to create a house blend, providing the full experience from bean to brew. Beverages will include espresso drinks, house-made cold brew, nitro cold brew, nitro tea, matcha, blended drinks, plus beer and wine. Opening in February 2021.

Dive In

Two-story restaurant and bar will be located inside the Village Country Club, with a new American menu, craft cocktails, and frozen drinks. It'll comprise a poolside restaurant, swim-up bar, second-level bar, mega-patio, and arcade-style games. Unlike some of the other eateries that will be open to the public, Dive In will be exclusive to Village Dallas residents. Opening February 2021.

Linger

One-of-a-kind shop brings together a collection of artisan pieces, homemade treasures, and novelty gifts. Merchandise will include candles, fine paper, and pens. The name gives a hint to their goal of creating a stress-free environment that encourages guests to stay awhile. It's shopping-as-therapy: "Upon walking in, you’ll immediately escape the daily grind and be welcomed by an atmosphere of ease & leisurely shopping."

Meridian

This fine-dining spot is being hyped as the complex's first destination restaurant. It'll feature new American cuisine by chef Junior Borges, inspired by his Brazilian roots including live-fire cooking and Brazilian-inspired dishes. It'll be located in the heart of the Village, with a full bar, plus indoor and outdoor seating shaded by live oak trees. It'll be dinner only, Tuesday-Sunday, and is slated to open in February 2021.

Mogo

Short for Modern Goods, this will be a convenience store and market with a soda fountain and ice cream shop. They'll sell wine, beer, healthy snacks, grab-and-go meals, produce, novelty goods. shakes, malts, gourmet sodas, and a kombucha station. It'll be open daily from 7 am-10 pm weekdays and until midnight on weekends. Opening in January 2021.

Over Under

High-volume two-story gastropub/sports bar will feature an elevated take on bar food — think wings, burgers, and pretzels with beer cheese — with more than 30 beers on tap ranging from local and Texas beers to what they say will be rare limited-release brews. There'll be more than 40 TVs, including TVs on an outdoor terrace. Opening February 2021.

Roundhouse Food Hall

Backyard food hall will bring together fare by Village chefs in one convenient location with stands that include tacos, wood-fired pizza, burgers, fresh greens and desserts.