Bombshells military breastaurant chain drops new location in Arlington

A Houston restaurant chain is dropping Bombshells on Dallas-Fort Worth: The military-themed Bombshells Restaurant & Bar has opened a location in Arlington, at 701 N. Watson Rd. (off State Highway 360), in a space previously home to Red Neck Heaven, and there's two more in the works.

A release describes Bombshells as a next-generation sports bar that appeals to a multi-generational, multi-cultural audience, from millennials on up, interested in sports and going out with friends, families, or on dates - as long as those dates don't mind enduring servers in skimpy uniforms. They're called "Bombshells Girls" and are supposedly fashioned after WW II-era pin-up girls from calendars, posters and paintings on military aircraft.

Locations are designed to resemble aircraft hangars, filled with memorabilia, such as airplane wings over the bar.

The Arlington location is big, with 11,000 square feet inside and a 3,000-square-foot patio, with seating for more than 400 and abundant parking. There are more than 100 high-def TVs, a 15.75-foot 4K LED video wall, free high-speed Wi-Fi access, and charging stations throughout. The have full bars plural and a wide variety of beers.

Keeping up the military theme, veterans and active service members of the U.S. Armed Forces receive a 20 discount on meals and soft drinks. Bombshells is community friendly and involved, often supporting local children's sports teams.

Bombshells comes from Houston-based RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., the company that owns Houston "gentleman's club" Rick's Cabaret. This will be the second location in DFW, joining one at 7501 N. Stemmons Fwy. There are also eight locations in Houston and one in Austin.

Two more Bombshells are coming to DFW: to Grapevine and to the Rowlett development of Sapphire Bay on Lake Ray Hubbard. The chain is also opening a 9th Houston area Bombshells in Stafford and a first Bombshells franchise in San Antonio.

The concept was created by Travis Reese, EVP of parent RCI, whose grandfather piloted more than 100 missions in the Berlin Airlift following World War II. Reese envisioned a place reflecting a respect for the military and veterans past and present.