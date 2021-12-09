BBQ university that teaches how to barbecue opens Dallas outpost

A Houston-based company that teaches barbecue how-to classes is launching a Dallas-Fort Worth outpost. Called Backyard Pitmasters, it's a "BBQ university" that gives classes on how to smoke brisket and other meats like a pro.

Classes teach techniques on how to choose and trim meat, rubs, wood selection, smoke profiles, starting and managing a firebox, heat management, and even how to properly slice the end product.

The classes are hosted by craft beer breweries. The organization also does private events.

Backyard Pitmasters is the brainchild of Mike Albrecht and Jon Kane, who worked in advertising before founding the concept in 2016.

DFW is their fifth market, following Houston, College Station, Austin, and San Antonio, which launched in July.

"We created BrisketU because there was nowhere in Texas' competitive atmosphere to simply learn the best way to smoke a brisket in a competition-free, relaxed backyard environment," Albrecht says in a statement. "We combine craft BBQ with craft beer with no intimidation and a lot of fun."

The Dallas office will be headed by Nic Bagherpour, who was about to open his own BBQ catering company when Backyard Pitmasters came along. His other assets include the fact that he's a descendent of LBJ, known for throwing big ranch BBQs.

"As far as my early interest and training in BBQ, I grew up standing next to my dad at the pit while he was cooking," Bagherpour says. "I'm self-taught from extensive research, reading books, watching Aaron Franklin videos, and trial and error."

DFW craft breweries who've signed on to host classes include

Armadillo Brewery

Lakewood Brewing

Rahr Brewing

Tupps Brewery

Oak Cliff Brewing

The classes run for three hours, and tickets are $79. The first is at Oak Cliff Brewing in Dallas on December 12 at 10 am, and there are another half-dozen classes already scheduled through January and February. Register at www.brisketu.com. (They're also looking to hire assistants and they pay $25-$30 an hour.)