It's the time of year for festive cocktails, especially ones that warm you from the inside out. That includes this spicy "beer-tail", which gets its zing from a charred serrano pepper and orange zest salt for the rim.

With the help of talented chefs and bartenders from around the world, Modelo Negra has crafted a selection of delicious dishes and beer cocktails that represent the very best flavors of Mexico and beyond.

A bonus from this recipe: extra Modelos that taste amazing on their own.

Infierno en la Tierra

Serves 1

Ingredients

3 oz. Modelo Especial

1 oz. herbal liqueur

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1 oz. agave mezcal joven

1 serrano pepper

Ice

Orange zest

Salt

Directions

Flash char a serrano pepper, then muddle it.

Combine herbal liqueur, lime juice, mezcal, and pepper in shaker and shake well.

Mix orange zest and salt to rim a pint glass.

Add ice to the pint glass and pour in the mixture.

Top with Modelo Especial, and serve the remaining Modelo Especial with the cocktail. Enjoy!

To see all of Modelo's original beer cocktails and authentic food recipes, by filtering your preferences here. Be sure to enjoy responsibly.

---

Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial and Modelo Negra Beers. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL.