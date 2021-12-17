Dallas avocado group brings avocados from Jalisco, Mexico to U.S.

In great news for fans of guacamole, stuffed avocados, and avocado toast, the U.S. is getting a welcome new infusion of avocados. According to a release from Avocados From Mexico (AFM), the Irving-based marketer of avocados, a recent agreement between Mexico and the United States will now allow avocado imports from the Mexican state of Jalisco, officially beginning in June 2022.

Billions of avocados are already exported from Mexico to the U.S. every year, with demand continuing to increase. AFM and its two founding avocado organizations — MHAIA (Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association), which represents hundreds of importers and distributors in the United States; and APEAM A.C. (Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico), which represents more than 30,000 small avocado growers and 74 packers — will now increase that number.

In the past seven years, Avocados From Mexico has doubled the volume of Mexican avocado imports into the U.S.: from 1.2 billion pounds in 2014 to 2.4 billion pounds in 2021. Billions!

Eight out of 10 avocados in the U.S. come from Mexico, and up until now, all avocado imports from Mexico came from the Michoacán region.

APEAM A.C., the only cooperative partner for exporting avocados into the U.S., will work closely with Jalisco to import more fresh Hass avocados from Mexico, operating under the Cooperative Service Agreement between the USDA-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and APEAM.

Jose Luis Gallardo, AFM Chairman and APEAM President says they're thrilled about the expansion, which they say will help make sure avocados are available year round, thanks to the Michoacán region's rich volcanic soil, natural irrigation, and unique topography.

Ron Campbell, Executive Director of MHAIA, says in a statement that the new region for imports will allow for larger import numbers, especially during the summer months when the Jalisco region is strongest.

We must never go a day without avocados.