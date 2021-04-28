3 must-try brunch recipes to wow Mom this Mother's Day

It can be hard to find the perfect gift for the Mom in your life, so this year why not keep it simple and stick with a classic? Homemade brunch. Serve it in bed, al fresco, or with her finest china — any way you spin it, she's sure to love it.
If your mom loves to cook, Pioneer has a chance for her to win big. From now until May 5, you can enter to win a Le Creuset 6.5-liter Dutch oven packed full of Pioneer favorites, valued at $300. To enter, complete these three steps: Like this post on CultureMap Dallas' Instagram, follow @pioneer_1851, and tag a friend in the post's comments.
But back to brunch: If figuring out what to make and which recipe to use feels a little intimidating, take heart. Pioneer helps make at-home cooking a cinch, and because the Texas brand has been around since 1851 (it's celebrating it's 170th anniversary this year) you can feel confident in the tried-and-true ingredients.
Pioneer carries a wide range of products you want in the kitchen, including pancake and waffle mixes, seasoning blends, flour and cornmeal, gravy mixes, and gluten-free options. It's all available at H-E-B, Walmart, and select stores nationwide. Check here to see if your favorite grocer carries Pioneer.
Take a look at these three favorite recipes, straight from the Pioneer kitchen. Make one, or make them all to wow her with a serious spread this Mother's Day.
---
Sausage Biscuits and Southern Gravy
Servings: 6-8
Time: 16 minutes
Ingredients
3 cups Pioneer Buttermilk Biscuit and Baking Mix
1 cup Milk
1/2 pound breakfast sausage
1 package Pioneer Country Gravy Mix
Instructions
-Preheat oven to 450°F.
-Prepare biscuits according to Pioneer Buttermilk Biscuit and Baking Mix packaging.
-In a skillet over medium-high heat, crumble sausage and cook until golden brown. Set aside.
-Prepare Pioneer Country Gravy Mix to package instructions.
-Using a slotted spoon, add crumbled sausage to the prepared gravy.
-Split open fresh-baked biscuits and spoon warm gravy on top.
Use two pouches of Pioneer Country Gravy mix if cooking one pound of breakfast sausage.
Servings: 14
Time: 60 minutes
Ingredients
3 cups Pioneer Original or Buttermilk Baking Mix
1 cup milk
1/2 cup butter, melted
1/4 cup sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 cup raisins or chopped nuts (or whatever Mom likes)
1/4 cup powdered sugar
4 teaspoons milk
1/4 teaspoon vanilla or maple extract
Instructions
-Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly oil a 9-by-13-inch baking pan.
-Blend Pioneer Baking Mix and 1 cup milk; mix thoroughly.
-Turn dough onto a surface sprinkled with additional mix. Knead 10 times. Roll dough into a 12-by-14-inch rectangle, 1/4-inch thick.
-Brush dough with two tablespoons melted butter. Combine sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle on top of butter. Allow butter to absorb sugar mixture. Sprinkle with raisins or nuts if desired.
-Roll dough from long side and seal edges.
-Cut into one-inch slices and place in prepared pan. Brush tops with 1/4 cup melted butter.
-Bake 25-35 minutes or until golden brown. Brush tops with remaining butter.
-Blend powdered sugar, four teaspoons milk, and vanilla or maple flavoring. Drizzle over warm rolls.
Breakfast Pot Pie
Servings: 6-8
Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
1/2 large yellow onion
2 cups frozen hashbrown potatoes
1 cup sliced mushrooms
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 pound cooked and crumbled breakfast sausage
12 scrambled eggs
1/2 cup chopped pickled jalapenos
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
2 cups prepared Pioneer Peppered Gravy
1/4 pound cooked chopped bacon
2 cups Pioneer Baking Mix
3/4 cup milk
6 green onions, white and light green parts, sliced thinly
Instructions
-Heat butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat.
-Mix together onion, potatoes, and mushrooms and add to the pan. Sauté over medium heat for 10 minutes, until lightly browned. Shake pan occassionally to prevent burning.
-Preheat oven to 450°F.
-Grease a 9-by-13-inch pan.
-Mix together hashbrown mixture, sausage, eggs, jalapeños, cheese, and gravy.
-Add mixture to pan.
-Mix together Pioneer Baking Mix, milk, and bacon. Crumble mixture loosely over the top of the ingredients in the pan.
-Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until top is nicely browned and biscuit mixture is baked all the way through.
-Top with sliced green onions and serve immediately.
---
Don't forget to head over to CultureMap Dallas' Instagram page to enter the Pioneer Mother's Day Le Creuset giveaway by May 5, 2021.