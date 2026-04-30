Coffee News
Family-owned cafe brews coffee and pastries in historic Irving setting
There's a new family-owned coffee shop bringing a welcome amenity to Irving: Called Alma Cafe and Bakehouse, it's a Latina-owned coffee shop that just opened in a former residence at 202 S. Britain Rd. in downtown Irving, where it's offering a warm and cozy place with coffee and pastries baked in-house.
Their much anticipated opening followed a series of pop-ups they held at the space for nearly a year during construction, which helped build a loyal base of fans celebrating their role as one of the only alternatives in the area to corporate chains.
The shop was founded by young entrepreneur Marla Ojeda, who has nurtured a longtime passion for coffee, along with her family including her mom, who does all the pastries. The cafe was a recipient of the City’s Enhancement Incentive Program, which provides grants to small businesses, and helped them get a foothold in Irving's Heritage District.
"I've always been passionate about coffee, the flavors, where the beans are from, going to coffee shops and traveling to see what everyone has to offer," Ojeda says. "During COVID, I started making my own coffee drinks at home, creating new recipes. I became inspired to do a shop and bring something special to this part of Irving."
Their menu includes classic espresso drinks, original latte creations, buzzy matcha, and pastries.
Popular items include their brown sugar latte, anything matcha (including original and ube), and their Spanish latte with espresso, milk, condensed milk, and vanilla. Pastry offerings include croissants, cupcakes, strawberry cake with strawberry frosting, scarlet red velvet cake, and their very popular blueberry scones.
Strawberry cake and iced cappuccinoAlma Cafe
The pastries are made by Ojeda's mother, Elvia Ojeda, an accomplished chef. They're just about to unveil a new menu expansion with savory dishes including breakfast sandwiches, chilaquiles, avocado toast, and croissant sandwiches such as tuna salad.
"I love coffee and she loves baking — my family also has experience in building and real estate, so we make the perfect team," Marla says.
Marla has a flair for interior design, and was involved in conceiving the space. It has a bright area in the front for ordering, with white tiles, warm white countertop, and gleaming stainless La Marzocco espresso machine. At the entrance, she's hung a statement piece: a large Renaissance-style painting of flowers in an ornate gilded frame.
The cafe has a lounge-style space as well as a wooden patio that wraps around the exterior. They enforce a no-computers policy; it's designed as a place to enjoy coffee and snacks, not as a workspace to camp out. They also do not have a phone or a website yet; for now, everything is through their Instagram page, and note, the response is not always immediate.
The house was built in 1938 and was still a residential home until 2020. It's part of the Heritage District, the first area designed by city founders J.O. Schulze and Otis Brown in 1903. Heritage Park, a community recreation area with a wood cabin, benches & picnic tables, and a historic train depot, is only three blocks away.
"We're hoping there's nothing else like this in Irving," Marla says.