Closing time
Dallas nightlife spot Armoury, D.E. to close after 11 years in Deep Ellum
It's last call for an 11-year staple of Deep Ellum dining and nightlife. Armoury, D.E., a beloved bar, restaurant, and live music venue at 2714 Elm St., will permanently close on Sunday, November 22.
Owners Peter Novotny and Dan Murry — known for creating artsy, whimsical, and welcoming concepts in Dallas entertainment districts — announced the closure on social media, thanking patrons old and new, musicians, and staff for their support. They did not offer a specific reason for closure.
The duo recently spoke to CultureMap about their new Bishop Arts eatery, Trapeze. The French bohemian bar and bistro, housed in a repurposed bungalow in a conservation district, required an extensive renovation before opening. Since its buzzed-about soft opening, the restaurant has become a Bishop Arts destination.
Novotny and Murry also operate operate Ruins on Commerce in Deep Ellum.
"It’s hard to put into words what these years have meant to us," they say in the closure notice on Facebook. "To every guest who walked through our doors, every employee who helped make this place what it was, and every friend, family member, musician, and entertainer we’ve had the pleasure of sharing this room with along the way ... thank you!"
They add that both those who have been around since the early days and those who recently discovered the venue have helped make Armoury, D.E. special.
Since opening in July 2015, Armoury, D.E. has earned a reputation for its unique Hungarian-inspired menu featuring comfort dishes like goulash, along with creative and classic cocktails and intimate live music performances.
Its stage has hosted hundreds of local and touring acts, so it fittingly will mark the end of the Armoury era with a final blowout show headlined by local hip hop duo Branoofunck. Doors will remain open throughout Sunday night.
"It’s been one hell of a run, and we couldn’t have done it without you," the owners say. "While this chapter is coming to an end, you’ll still find plenty of familiar faces from Armoury at Ruins and Trapèze. We hope you’ll continue to come see us. In the meantime, swing by for another round before we turn out the lights."