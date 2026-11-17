Dumplings and noodles
Taiwan dumpling chain opens first Texas restaurant in Carrollton
A restaurant concept described as the "Taiwanese Dumpling King" has landed in Dallas: Bafang Dumpling, a potsticker chain founded in Taiwan, is now open in Carrollton at 2540 Old Denton Rd. #112, where it's serving steamed dumplings, griddle-crisp potstickers, and spicy noodles.
Carrollton marks the chain's Texas debut, but will be followed by a second DFW location in Frisco at 9180 Warren Pkwy. #130, which is opening in December, according to a company spokesperson.
Bafang was founded by a Taiwanese couple who opened the first location in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. They've since opened more than 1,400 locations across Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and the U.S., where they began expanding in 2022. They now list 17 U.S. locations, nearly all in California, on their website.
They're beloved for their signature crispy potstickers as well as juicy dumplings in flavors such as pork & cabbage. On the noodle side, they offer noodle dishes and noodle soups.
They're a bargain, with deals such as six potstickers for $5, or noodles in a spicy sauce for $7.50. There are also generous combo plates such as The Bafang, which comes with 14 potstickers or dumplings, soup, and salad, for $12.80. Many of their noodle dishes are vegan- or vegetarian-friendly.
Menu staples include:
- Bafang signature noodle: house favorite signature dry noodle, with noodles tossed in a fiery fusion of mala spice and nutty sesame
- Dry noodle: noodles tossed in scallion soy sauce, topped with bean sprouts, cilantro, and scallions
- Sesame noodle: dry noodles tossed in sesame sauce
- Mala noodle: Dry noodles with mala spice (mala is an extra-hot seasoning made from Sichuan peppercorn and chili)
- Beef noodle soup: widely considered a national dish of Taiwan
Other dishes include Taiwanese specialties such as Taiwanese sausage, pork meatball soup, and fried pork cutlet. They're also doing a few dishes that are special for Texas including fried chicken bites and a Korean-style kimchee fried dumpling that's unique to Texas, which they devised in response to Texas' love for crispy textures and sauces.
The Carrollton restaurant is a bright space with an open kitchen and pale woods.
In good news for dumpling fans across Texas, Bafang is also headed to Houston, with a location at 12230 Westheimer Rd. #B230 that's anticipated to open in late December or early January.
That'll be followed by two more locations in the Houston area, which are in the process of permitting and construction: 6560 Garth Rd., Baytown, and 915 N Shepherd Dr.
But wait, there's more good dumpling news.
"We’re continuing to expand in the Dallas area as well, with our Plano location expected to open by Q2 2027," the spokesperson says. "We’re also actively planning locations in Austin and Fort Worth."