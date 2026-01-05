This week in gluttony
Alpine-inspired pop-up tops 5 best Dallas food & drink events this week
Find ski lodge vibes without hitting the slopes during a Plano pop-up that launches with a kick-off party this week. January also marks the start of Carnival season, and there's a cooking class with French Quarter inspo. Keep moving with brewery yoga and a taco and beer social run, then end the week with mahjong, martinis, and mocktails.
Thursday, January 8
Après Haywire Pop-Up Opening Day
Kick off ski season at Haywire Plano’s après-themed pop-up, located on the restaurant’s third floor rooftop patio. Sponsored by High West Whiskey, the cozy Alpine-inspired experience will feature seasonal cocktails, whiskey tastings, comfort food specials, a hat bar, DJ music, and complimentary leather luggage tag branding for the first 50 guests. Dress in your best ski-themed ‘fit for a chance to win a $100 Haywire gift card. The kick-off party will run from 6-9 pm and the pop-up runs through February 8.
Bourbon Street at The Cookery
Carnival season officially begins this week and runs through Fat Tuesday, which falls on February 17. Let the good times roll now during this hands-on cooking class themed around Bourbon Street eats. The menu includes spicy Cajun crawfish bread; shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage jambalaya; and bananas foster with vanilla bean ice cream. The $125 ticket price also includes hurricane cocktails and wine pairings. Class begins at 6:30 pm.
Saturday, January 10
Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk
Peticolas Brewing Company will dedicate its first social run/walk of the year to staying motivated through “quitters’ day” – the unofficial day when most quit their fitness-related New Year’s resolutions. Complete three miles during this leisurely run or walk, then be rewarded with tacos and beer. The $35 ticket includes tacos from That Taco Dude, three pours, and a social run branded pint glass. Check in begins at 8 am with a rolling start until 9 am.
Saturday Morning Brewery Yoga at Westlake Brewing
The downtown brewery has been hosting free Saturday morning yoga classes since it opened in 2019. Bring your own mat and towel, along with tip money for the instructor. Class begins at 10 am sharp. Stick around for a pint after class.
Mahjong, Martinis, & Mocktails at Bar Juniper
The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas will combine mahjong with martinis and mocktails during this afternoon experience inside its chic and spacious lobby bar. The $95 ticket includes a curated martini flight, seasonal mocktails, and an assortment of sweet and savory bites along with complimentary mahjong instruction. Reservations begin at 12 p m.