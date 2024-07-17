Craft Beer news
Black Hawk Brewery brings craft beer and intriguing bar food to Prosper
Breweries are sprinkled across Dallas Fort Worth, and now one has debuted in Prosper: Black Hawk Brewery, an original concept that opened at 390 W. Broadway St. on new land across from the Silo food truck park on June 8.
Black Hawk is from Dan Hawkins, who moved with his family from California to Prosper in 2020, and represents the first full-scale brewery in Prosper, other than mobile truck Off Main Brewing and The Brass Tap.
Black Hawk combines both a brewery and restaurant in one space and is inspired by Hawkins' admiration for the miltary.
“I’m a huge supporter of our military, I love our military and I thought it would be a fun concept to continue to kind of support the military and fun to work with the brewery,” Hawkins told Star Local Media in April.
Head brewer is Christopher Tidwell, who previously worked at DFW craft beer spots such as Union Bear and Braindead Brewing.
The beers they're brewing include classics such as a golden/blonde ale, West Coast IPA, hazy IPA, German hefeweizen, a red ale, and an oatmeal stout. But they're continuously brewing new recipes to fill 15-18 taps.
They're also doing collaborations with area breweries such as 3 Nations, False Idol, Intrinsic Brewing, and Vector Brewing; plus stocking alcohol-free bottled beer from Athletic Brewing and Sam Adams.
There's a full bar featuring wine, spirits, and cocktails such as paloma, margarita, ranch water, and Bloody Mary.
The food menu is wide-ranging, with an intriguing spin on bar food including fish & chips, pretzels, wings, queso, and pizza. There are steak frites, a smash burger, shrimp tacos, a Nashville chicken sandwich, and four salads including a Caesar and a wedge.
Hawkins is busy: In addition to Black Hawk, he's signed a deal to bring Slice House, a pizza franchise by California chef Tony Gemignani, to Dallas-Fort Worth.