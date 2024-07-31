Roundup of Restaurant News
Icy treats and spicy dishes heat up this Dallas restaurant news
This roundup of restaurant news around Dallas features a couple of exciting openings, a sad closure, new menus, new lunch, hot pepper infusions, specialty ice cream, and more.
Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:
Ferah Smokehouse & Cantina, the family restaurant in Wylie featuring the one-of-a-kind chef-driven fusion of barbecue and Tex-Mex, has finally opened. Ferah is from a team that includes the folks behind Ferah Tex-Med Kitchen, the Turkish-Tex concept. The Smokehouse features smoked meats and Tex-Mex, with signatures like brisket enchiladas. The place has been swarmed since they opened in late July, and for now they're not taking reservations to let their team adjust.
Goji Cafe, an Asian vegan restaurant in northwest Dallas revered by the vegan community, is closing after nearly a decade. The restaurant was known for its healthy food and its generous and affordable buffet. The owners also own D'Vegan, a similarly-themed Asian vegan restaurant at 9780 Walnut St. in northeast Dallas near the Richland campus of Dallas College, and will add some of Goji's dishes to the D'Vegan menu.
Bonchon, the Korean fried chicken chain, has opened a location in Richardson at 904 Audelia Rd. #300, in a former Mediterranean restaurant in a small center at Centennial Boulevard. That makes five locations in the DFW area including Addison, The Colony, and Arlington.
Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its first location in Anna, featuring their drive-thru Chipotlane where customers can pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant is at 301 S. Central Expy., and arrives just in time to sample the limited-edition Chicken al Pastor.
Ya Mommas Kitchen, a soul food spot, recently moved from its original location off Corinth Street south of downtown Dallas to the Casa View/Mesquite border right off I-30, at 8300 La Prada Dr. #176. Their menu includes oxtails, fried smothered chicken, pork chop plate, chicken nuggets, New Orlean-style beans & rice, breakfast sandwich and breakfast burrito served all day.
Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge, the authentic Greek cuisine restaurant that opened in the Park Cities at 5757 W Lovers Ln. #101 in April, has introduced lunch. The menu includes salads such as the Greek Goddess salad, beets with feta, a dip trio with hummus, tirokeftiri, & tzatziki, Greek summer white bean soup, spanakopita, tiropita (phyllo wrapped aged feta & kefalotiri cheese), Keftedes meatballs with pita, tomato & bell peppers stuffed with Greek rice and beef, a half chicken, moussaka, a Greek Prime pasture beef burger with grilled red onion & feta, lamb pita pocket, and more, priced from $14 to $32 for steak frites.
Overeasy at The Statler is launching monthly specials for August: Gulf shrimp & grits with Andouille sausage for $22, and a Brown Sugar Latte for $6.
Blue Goose Cantina has a limited-time menu starting in August featuring $9 Hatch queso, $13 aguachile avocado tostado, and $15 Hatch birria burrito. The newest brunch item is the $12 Hatch Benedict, featuring two sopes topped with refried beans, chorizo, poached eggs, Hatch salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, and cilantro. Drinks include Blue Goose Cantina's Hatch margarita and watermelon Hatch margarita. The menu will be available at Blue Goose locations in Frisco, Plano, Highland Village, and McKinney.
José is introducing a summer menu and all-day happy hour. Highlights include seasonal crudo at market price; watermelon salad with pepita pesto, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and jalapeño goat cheese for $13; and avocado gazpacho for $13. Happy hour will be extended from the typical Monday-Friday day to run all day Monday with half price food and drinks.
Te Deseo, the Harwood District’s Latin American spot, is offering the Menu de la Familia on Sundays for $39. The menu offers unlimited Latin small plates with influences from Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Puerto Rico. Plates include sopes, tacos, ceviches, and arepas. Guests can enhance their experience with pitchers of margaritas or sangria to enjoy during a two-hour time limit for an additional $20.
16 Handles, the self-serve chain with soft-serve ice cream and fro-yo with a location in Frisco, has two nondairy flavors made from Oatly, in chocolate and vanilla. They offer 16 rotating flavors with endless toppings as well as milkshakes and smoothies.
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is offering three limited-time "Batter Up" flavors: Hey Batter, Batter, with brownie batter and cake batter ice, vanilla soft ice cream, and Oreo cookie crumbles; Brownie Batter á La Mode, with brownie batter ice, vanilla soft ice cream, and Oreo cookie crumbles; and Double Fudge Brownie, with brownie batter ice, chocolate soft ice cream, and Oreo cookie crumbles. Prices range from $5 for a small to $7 for a large. Flavors will be available at Frisco, Lewisville, McKinney, and Plano locations.
True Food Kitchen has revealed a new menu category: "Crisp’d Chicken," featuring chicken tenders that are air-fried, available in a salad, sandwich, or tenders, with four sauces: awesome sauce, BBQ, hot honey, and hella ranch. Prices range from $16 for a tender plate to $20 for a buffalo chicken ranch salad. Items will be available at True Food Kitchen locations at The Plaza at Preston Center and Legacy West in Plano.
Kenny's Burger Joint has a limited-edition Hatch chile burger, available August 6-September 2, for $13, at Kenny’s Burger Joint locations in Plano and Frisco.
The Landmark Prime Rib at Warwick Melrose Dallas has a new seasonal dish. The orecchiette with fresh seasonal vegetables is a small, ear-shaped pasta that's been added to the menu for $24.
Kona Grill is offering a Taste of Kona menu for $39, with choice of steak, seafood, or sushi, salad, dessert, and glass of bubbles, house chardonnay, moscato, or pinot noir. Guests can also try a new old fashioned for $9. Available daily from 2 pm to close.
STK Steakhouse is offering a steak dinner for parties of two for $69 per person, including wine and bubbles. The dinner includes: choice of starters from sliders, shrimp cocktail, or baby gem Caesar salad; choice of entrées from 6-oz filet, 14-oz NY strip, miso-glazed Chilean sea bass, maple-rubbed salmon, mushroom & truffle tagliatelle (or a shareable 28-oz dry-aged porterhouse for an additional $14.50 per person); choice of sides from tater tots, asparagus or mac & cheese; and a bag o’ donuts or apple pie. Available Sunday-Thursday from open to close.
Fogo de Chão recently launched Sonhadores Wine, a Cabernet Sauvignon wine in partnership with Cline Family Cellars based in Sonoma, to add to its Tribute Wine Collection. The new offering is available by the glass, bottle, or take-home option at all Fogo locations. How much these are, they do not say.
Scout at The Statler is offering $2 off all sandwiches during happy hour for the entire month of August. Happy Hour at Scout is Monday-Friday from 3 pm-6 pm.
Birdie's Eastside launched a new late-night happy hour, offering a selection of food and drink specials from 9 pm until close every night. Guests can enjoy $2 off all draft beers, $3 off wine by the glass and house margaritas, and Birdie’s signature sauvignon slushies for $7 each. Bites include $9 burgers, $10 flatbreads, and half price appetizers.
Pizza Hut added Chicago tavern-style pizza in June — the first global pizza chain to offer a tavern pizza whose origins date back to Chicago in the 1930's when bartenders would serve thin-crust pizza cut into squares, often for free. In recent years, the style has grown more popular among fans who favor its square-cut, crispy thin crust, loaded from edge to edge with toppings. The brand has also added chicken sausage, pesto swirl, and spicy sauce as permanent topping offerings.
McDonald’s of North Texas has two new limited-time items "while supplies last": Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with American cheese, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, tomato, shredded lettuce, and smoky BLT sauce; and the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry, with vanilla soft-serve mixed with real banana, strawberry clusters, and Kit Kat pieces.
Shiner Bock is now offering a new slim 12-oz. can for Shiner Light. It's the same amount of beer, it's just in a skinnier can.