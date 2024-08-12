Wine Dinner News
These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Pairing dinners are big this week with Napa wine, vegan wine, tequila, and Fort Worth spirits all on the menu. We're also in the thick of Hatch chile season, and there's cooking class that will highlight the potential of piquant New Mexican pepper. Don't miss the final installment of a themed speakeasy pop-up this week, too.
Tuesday, August 13
Cain Vineyards Wine Dinner at Monarch
Napa winemaker Chris Howell of Cain Vineyards will visit the sky-high Dallas restaurant for a six-course wine pairing dinner. Courses will range from summer panzanella and scallops calabrese to branzino and Rosewood strip. A library of Cain Vineyards back-vintages will be paired with each course. Dinner is $350 — per person! — plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6 pm.
Wednesday, August 14
Happy for Hatch at Central Market Cooking School
Celebrate the Hatch harvest at this cooking class featuring the piquant New Mexican pepper. Participants will work in small teams to create dishes like clams with andouille sausage & Hatch chiles, New Mexican carne asada, apple & Hatch crostatas with cajeta, and more. Tickets are $85 and include a glass of wine. Class begins at 6:30 pm at Central Market on Lovers Lane.
Thursday, August 15
The Stoneleigh Speakeasy
The final installment of a pop-up speakeasy series, this 1960s and 70s-inspired event will take place on the historic 11th floor of Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh hotel. Tickets are $75 and include a specialty cocktail, handcrafted bites from the era, live music, and valet parking. The event will run from 5:30–8 pm.
Chef’s Tasting Table at Miriam Cocina Latina
The Klyde Warren Park restaurant will host an intimate chef’s tasting with Miriam Jimenez herself. Guests will partake in 12 small plates including short rib tacos, sweet plantain tartlets, empanadas, and more. Reservations are $75 including tax and gratuity and the tasting begins at 8 pm.
Friday, August 16
Friday Night Flights at Fowling Warehouse DFW
The Plano entertainment venue, which features the game of fowling – a hybrid of football and bowling – will host a pairing event featuring Fort Worth’s Acre Distilling Co. The menu includes avocado cucumber shrimp, fried brisket sandwich, smoked salmon blini, and crème brulee. A different cocktail will be paired with each course. Tickets are $60, including tax and gratuity, and the event begins at 7 pm.
Saturday, August 17
Cabo Wabo Tequila Dinner at Cantina Laredo
The Addison outlet of the Mexico City-inspired eatery will host a four-course tequila pairing dinner featuring Sammy Hagar's Cabo Wabo tequila. Guests will be greeted with a tequila flight upon arrival followed by dinner with cocktails. Menu highlights include huarache with nopales & chorizo, red snapper with Veracruz sauce, and queso blanco flan with praline sauce. Dinner is $80 plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 7 pm.
Sunday, August 18
Vegan Wine Dinner at Swank
Oak Cliff restaurant will host a special five-course all-vegan dinner executed by a collaboration of chefs, including Swank chef-owner Luke Rogers, pastry chef Cici Voise of N.D.A. Cuisine, and Pizza Verde chef Armando Perez, a nominee for this year’s CultureMap Fort Worth Tastemaker Awards’ Rising Star Chef. The $125 ticket, plus tax and gratuity, includes vegan wine pairings. Or pay $95 for mocktail pairings. Dinner begins at 7 pm.