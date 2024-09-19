Bar News
Extra sounding VIP-style bar Cash Cow to open in Dallas bar zone
There's a new bar joining what has become one of Dallas' buzziest bar zones: The bar is called Cash Cow Dallas, and it'll open at 402 N. Good Latimer Expy., in the same clubby area as Bottled Blonde, Green Light Social, and Komodo.
According to a release, Cash Cow is an innovative nightlife and entertainment venue with visual and audio systems, cocktails, light food options, a state-of-the-art lighting design, and high-definition LED screens that create mesmerizing visuals.
It'll open on October 4.
Cash Cow will be located in the middle of the so-called North Good Latimer District, a club zone in a neighborhood just east of downtown Dallas, straddling Good Latimer Freeway, between Live Oak and Elm streets, that has drawn a number of high-profile bars.
Cash Cow is from Grady Hunnicutt and partner Alex Hurt, who come from the oil and gas industry; Hunnicutt also has nightclub experience in Scottsdale and Los Angeles.
Cash Cow Hospitality Director Henry Martinez has worked for nightlife management groups such as Hakkasan Group, Drive This Entertainment, and The Light Group in Las Vegas. General Manager Jace Comeaux brings local expertise having worked at other concepts in the neighborhood.
Cash Cow Dallas will occupy a 7,000-square-foot open floorplan with 21 VIP booths, open seating with highboys, and garage-style doors leading to a 900-square-foot patio where patrons can enjoy an afternoon cocktail or take a break from dancing.
Cash Cow Dallas will have a state-of-the-art Vegas-style sound system coupled with one of the largest LED walls in the Good Latimer entertainment district and 25 TVs surrounding the hybrid bar to create an immersive audio-visual experience.
Cash Cow Dallas will have drink offerings that include craft cocktails, plus VIP bottle and champagne packages, plus a variety of festive presentations that include letter-board displays, LED Wall Shout Out, LED birthday cake presentation, LED Chariot, LED Diamong Ring, and an exclusive LED boat that has only been used at LIV Miami, for special events like engagements and birthdays, for an extra wow factor. Patrons can select an array of bottle service packages such as the Rodeo Rose, Oil Money, Gold Rush, Moolah Maker, and more.
Entertainment at Cash Cow Dallas will feature a mix of celebrity and resident DJs to keep the energy high on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The space will also be rentable for private events, corporate functions, and celebrations of all kinds.