Chicken & Egg News
Calif concept Egg N Bird hatches chicken sandwich with a twist in Plano
A new restaurant concept from the founders of Yogurtland is coming to Plano: Called Egg N Bird, it's a new brand that takes the chicken sandwich to another level, and it's opening at 212 W. Plano Pkwy., in a space previously occupied by a Chick-Fil-A (which moved across the street in 2021.)
According to a spokesperson, the restaurant will open in the fall.
Egg N Bird was created in 2021 by Claire Chang, the fast-tracking daughter of Philip Chang, who founded Yogurtland, the pioneering self-serve frozen yogurt chain with 250 locations (including nine in DFW). Egg N Bird launched its franchising operation, based in Carrollton, in 2022.
Egg N Bird promises it's not just another cookie-cutter chicken sandwich place, but instead stands out with its summoning of distinctive flavors and ingredients.
The menu features half a dozen chicken sandwich options, most served on a brioche bun with choice of grilled or fried chicken, including:
- Egg N Bird: with fried egg, bacon, American cheese, spicy honey, and crack sauce
- Korean, with Korean glaze, vinegar slaw, spicy mayo, and jalapenos
- FC Banh Mi - just like the Korean, but no Korean glaze
This one's a fun twist: the King’s Hawaiian Grilled Chicken & Avocado Sandwich, featuring grilled lemon garlic chicken on a King's Hawaiian toasted bun with spring mix, cilantro aioli sauce, red onion, and avocado. Healthy-ish! Plus, a "breakfast" burrito (served all day) with chopped chicken, scrambled eggs, fries, & crack sauce enclosed in a cheese-crusted tortilla.
If you're not a sandwich person (what is wrong with you?), you can get these basic combinations in bowl form, with the ingredients laid over a bed of white rice. You can also get tenders a la carte with sauces; and dirty fries, featuring seasoned fries topped with chopped chicken, cilantro, nacho cheese, and crack sauce.
Prices range from $11-$14 for sandwiches, and $12-$14 for bowls.
Uniquely, they do seasonal dishes, not common at the typical chicken sandwich joint. Their current offerings, for example, include chicken tenders & waffle, or a "loaded brekkie hash," which is like a hashbrowns version of their dirty fries.
Dessert is classic: banana pudding.
Takeout is a big deal, but there is also dining-in, with decor and packaging rendered in an arresting color scheme of black and yellow, including cheerful bright yellow chairs and a logo/mascot featuring a yellow background with a cartoon chicken laying an egg.
Chang is a second-generation player, having grown up in the family business, who attended UCLA and Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, and worked at Jean Georges in New York. Her menu is centered on simple ingredients like eggs and chicken, but showcases flavors from Korea and her global travels. The chain currently has four locations in Southern California.