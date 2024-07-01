Pot Roast News
Cracker Barrel tests new menu re-do at only 5 Dallas-Fort Worth locations
Southern-themed restaurant chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has unveiled a menu overhaul — its largest ever — and is testing the new menu for a limited time, only in Texas, at 14 locations across the state.
The new menu is part of of a strategic transformation initiated in May, to revive the chain's fortunes.
Cracker Barrel was founded in 1969 in Lebanon, Tennessee, as a restaurant-gift store combo, specializing in homestyle food, plus retail products — everything from rocking chairs to pancake mix to kids' games.
They do affordable homestyle food, a cuisine that is increasingly hard to find; but according to a release, they've been struggling with sales and traffic since the pandemic, with a 4 percent decline in traffic for the second quarter ending January 26.
Their plan: a brand overhaul including this new test menu, alongside other initiatives like store remodels and digital technology, with a goal stated by CEO Julie Felss-Masino to modernize and refresh the Cracker Barrel brand without losing its signature homestyle charm.
The 20-menu item test, which includes green chile cornbread and banana pudding, began in February at a singular store, and is currently being served at 14 Texas Cracker Barrel locations, available now through August 5.
Cracker Barrel Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's PieCracker Barrel
Highlights of the new menu include:
- Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie: a slow-simmered pot roast served with onions, celery, carrots, peas, and mashed potatoes topped with a griddled hashbrown casserole crust and sour cream. The item is served with a choice of buttermilk biscuits or cornbread muffins.
- Green Chile Cornbread: cheesy green chile cornbread drizzled with honey and topped with whipped butter
- Chicken n' Dumplin Soup: homestyle “dumplins” served with shredded chicken, celery, carrots, and onions in broth
- Cinnamon Bread French Toast: griddled cinnamon streusel bread topped with cinnamon and cream cheese icing, served with two eggs and a choice of bacon or sausage
- Banana Pudding: layered with vanilla wafers, whipped cream, and caramel sauce
They've also updated their selection of daily specials, rotating menu classics like Lemon Pepper Trout n’ Classic Turnip Greens with new Southern BBQ Ribs and savory Chicken n' Rice.
"For nearly 55 years, guests have known and loved us for our authentic, homestyle cooking, and that's not going away, we've only added more flavor and crave to the menu and made it easier to navigate," says Senior VP of Operations, Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer. "We're excited for the Texas community to be the first to experience some of our new culinary innovations like premium, savory Chicken n' Rice and Green Chile Cornbread and we look forward to gaining valuable feedback, from both our guests and employees on the test."
The only locations you can try them are as follows:
- Allen, 1323 Central Expressway N.
- Arlington, 4300 South Bowen Rd., I-20 & Bowen Rd.
- Arlington, 1251 North Watson Rd., SR 360 & Brown Blvd/Ave K
- Benbrook, 8010 SW Loop 820, I-20 & Winscott
- Weatherford, 132 East I-20, I-20 & Hwy 51
- Houston, 18151 Katy Freeway, I-10 & Barker-Cypress Rd.
- Houston, 14765 N. Freeway, I-45 & Airtex
- Kingwood, 24400 Eastex Fwy, US Hwy. 59 & North Park
- Cypress, US 290 & Mueschke Rd., 27040 NW Fwy
- Abilene, 1602 Hwy 351, I-20 & State Hwy. 351
- Amarillo, T2323 I-40 East, I-40 & Quarterhorse Dr.
- Lubbock, 5018 Milwaukee Ave, Hwy. 82 & Milwaukee Extension
- Midland, 3108 N Loop 250 West, Loop 250 & Wadley Ave.
- Wichita Falls, 2400 Sierra Dr, I-44 & Sierra Dr.
Given that they're previewing the menu at such a limited number of locations, and only in Texas, it seems like it's essential for every Texan to try them. They're putting this in our hands. We could be single-handedly saving this company's life.
The company and its affiliates operate approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations in 44 states and also own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company, which they acquired at an unfortunately non-propitious time: October 2019, on the very eve of the pandemic.