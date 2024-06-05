Wings news
Dallas-area BoomerJack's Wings hatch into new sports bar brand
A sortof-new sports bar concept is debuting in Dallas-Fort Worth: Called District 21 Sports Kitchen, it is an offshoot of the BoomerJack's chain and is opening its first location in Murphy, at 158 W. FM 544.
According to a release, it'll open on June 5.
The restaurant is really a rebranding by On Deck Concepts, the restaurant group that owns BoomerJack’s Grill, Sidecar Social, and Bedford Icehouse: They're rebranding their four original BoomerJack’s stores, which were initially called BoomerJack’s Wings, into District 21 Sports Kitchen.
The transition involves changes such as updating signage, refreshing artwork, introducing new menu items — such as pizza — and adopting new uniforms.
The release describes the shift as being "more about evolution than revolution," allowing for these locations to be celebrated as the neighborhood sports-focused hangout that they have always been. BoomerJack's Wings customers, don't go!
“We love these locations, but they are so different from the BoomerJack’s Grill locations that they almost feel like a different restaurant,” says On Deck Concepts owner and CEO Brent Tipps. “So we are giving them their own name and persona with plans to grow the District 21 Sports Kitchen brand as we also grow the BoomerJack’s brand."
BoomerJack’s Murphy will officially open its doors on Wednesday as District 21 Sports Kitchen and will offer game-day bar fare centered around a brand new lineup of pizzas, as well as wings, new wing sauces, shareables, and more.
There are loaded nachos, brisket quesadillas, wings both boneless and bone-in, sandwiches, burgers, and chicken-fried steak.
The new pizzas come in four varieties: pepperoni, the carnivore, Buffalo chicken (with a side of blue cheese crumbles) and the Texan, with brisket, BBQ sauce, red onion, and cilantro.
Drinks specials include as Margarita Wednesday, Big Beer Thursday, with $4 tall drafts and $3 green tea shots, and all-day happy hour.
Murphy's not the only one: The rebranding will also take place at BoomerJack’s Wings stores in Mesquite, Denton, and Casa Linda Dallas.