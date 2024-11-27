Taco News
Popular Dallas family-owned taqueria breaks ground on new location
A Dallas taco success story is bringing its tacos to Carrollton: El Paisa Taqueria, a small family-owned chain founded in 1998, will open a location at 1912 Parker Rd., in a new small center next to a RaceTrac at the corner of North Josey Lane.
Construction has just begun and it's slated to open by May 2025 — long in the works, after it was first announced in 2023.
El Paisa was founded by Roberto Velasquez, a Mexican immigrant who missed the food and flavors from Jalisco where he grew up. He launched a taco cart in front of a liquor store on Harry Hines Boulevard, where he developed a following for super cheap breakfast tacos, $1.85 a pop. El Paisa is now a chain with 10 locations across Dallas-Fort Worth in Garland, Lewisville, Bedford, Colleyville, and Fort Worth.
Carrollton is an established market more than familiar with El Paiso, which opened its first Carrollton location in 2006, up the road at 2008 N. I-35. But the new location will be significantly bigger at 3,500 square feet, and will also feature a drive-thru.
In addition to breakfast tacos, they do breakfast burritos, breakfast tortas, and various egg combos: chorizo & eggs, bacon & eggs, scrambled steak & eggs.
Their menu is extensive and the food is authentic, featuring tacos with lengua (tongue), barbacoa, carnitas, and cactus leaves. But they go well beyond tacos: nachos, sopes, tostados, and a section called "Panchos favorites" that includes flautas and Papas Locas — basically loaded fries, topped with queso. Pancho refers to Pancho Villa, the Mexican revolutionary who is a favorite brand motif for the chain.
Velasquez is now assisted by his family, including his son Jose Velasquez, who currently leads day-to-day operations. He says this location will have a lot more space and a lunch service program designed to be quick and easy to understand.
"We're trying to limit options so we can cater to that 30 to 40-minute lunch," Jose says. "So, we're putting something there, like McDonald's and Chipotle, with breakfast, lunch, and dinner combos to make it a little easier and faster. We'll have seasonal items throughout the year as well."
Jose has also helped create an online presence, so important these days, with a fun profile on Facebook that engages with fans, such as the recent post about this location's groundbreaking, seeking input on what customers will order on opening day.
"Lunch Plate with Barbacoa and corn tortillas, please make the menu the same across all locations,” one commenter shared.