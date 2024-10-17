Beyond the usual openings, closings, and new menus galore, this roundup of Dallas restaurant news has two dominant themes. One is the ingredient of the season: pumpkin. So much pumpkin right now. The second big theme is restaurants making additions and updates to their space, such as a patio and private dining room.
Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:
Toastique, the toast and juice bar, is set to open late fall in Flower Mound at 4610 Long Prairie Rd. #130, in a retail center. They offer toast creations, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, espresso, coffee, and grab-and-go options. The concept was founded in Washington, D.C., in 2018 by entrepreneur and former college athlete Brianna Keefe. This is their second location in the Dallas area, following their first which they opened in the Work/Shop development at 5455 Belt Line Rd., on the Dallas/Addison border in 2023.
Twin Peaks, the lodge-themed sports bar, opened a location at 3750 W. University Dr. in McKinney on October 14. They're known for 29-degree beers, handcrafted cocktails, and scratch-made dishes. This is the chain's 11th location in DFW and 115th across the U.S.
Zoe's Tea House is a new food truck in a Home Depot parking lot in Garland. They serve Vietnamese eats, such as pandan coconut waffles, avocado ice cream, and hot crab soup. The truck is located at 3411 W. Buckingham Rd.
Barrel & Bones has new patio and yard games at the Inwood location. It features covered tables and the addition of yard games, like cornhole, and free soft-serve offered daily. They also offer a Tuesday special where kids eat free with a $12 adult purchase and whiskey Wednesdays, featuring select drinks for $5 and $10.
José, the Lovers Lane Mexican restaurant, has a new Agave room. It's a private dining space seating up to eight people, providing an immersive culinary exploration into the flavors of regional Mexico, with each dish paired with limited-edition, rare Mexican tequilas. Pairings include green chicken enchilada Arancini with Fortaleza Tequila Blanco and mahi mahi ceviche with tostadas paired with Cascahuin Tahona Tequila Blanco. The pairing menu is $250 per person.
Eataly at NorthPark Center will launch their new prix fixe menus featuring fall dishes and wines – available for a limited-time at the rooftop restaurant, Terra. Menu highlights include the Cavolo Nero as a starter with kale, brussel sprouts, raisins, and pecorino dressing; butternut squash gnocchi with granarolo pecorino romano and toasted walnuts; and Pizza Prosciutto e Funghi witha San Marzano tomato sauce, beech mushrooms, ferrarini prosciutto cotto, basil, and grana padano DOP. Two-course menus start at $25 for lunch and dinner, and wines by the bottle will start at $35. The menus run until October 27.
JOA Grill, the Korean BBQ restaurant, has launched new menu items crafted by chefs Minji Kim and Ben Lee, including cheese kimchi cakes a starter with kimchi, mozzarella cheese, onion, green onion, and corn; spicy chicken; and a Korean twist on French fries coated in gochujang, minced pork, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, and spring onion. The Taste of JOA comes in two options: Signature, with prime short rib, black angus hangar steak, black angus marinated, bone-in short rib, black angus ribeye, and shrimp; and Premier with filet mignon, NY strip, marinated ribeye, prime short rib, and ribeye.
La Madeleine is adding new menu items, including vegetable Provençal soupe, an assortment of fresh garden vegetables cooked with a blend of herbs and spices, for $5.39; toasted caprese sandwich, a baguettine with mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and pesto, drizzled with a balsamic glaze, for $8; and beef crêpe stroganoff, a crêpe filled with sautéed beef, mushrooms, onions and Swiss cheese, topped with a sour cream sauce, for $13. The new menu items are available through February 2025.
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse is offering a limited-time three-course tasting menu that highlights locally grown produce for $59 with choices from house or Caesar salad; eight-ounce filet mignon with mushroom ragout and shrimp or salmon with capers, tomatoes, and beurre blanc sauce or dry-aged New York strip with mashed potatoes and asparagus; and choice of New York-style cheesecake, Key lime pie, or turtle mousse tart.
The Porch on Knox-Henderson has new menu items: $26 short rib stroganoff with pressed pappardelle, mushroom, carrot, cipollini, and jus; $16 Waldorf salad with green apple, red grapes, candied pecans, and green goddess dressing; and $34 steak frites with a Creole sauce.
Postino has new fall menu items including Greek hummus board, caprese panini, and desserts such as the fudgy brownie, crunchy hazelnut bar, and olive oil cake. Plus: French onion Bruschetta, which won the 2024 Battle of The Bruschetta, has been added to the menu. Prices range from 15-$20. Available at the Addison and Southlake locations.
Dillas Quesadillas limited-time Frito Pie Dilla features chili cheese Fritos, ground beef, Hatch queso, and red onions packed into a grilled tortilla. It’s offered in a regular size for $10.49 or a gorilla size for $13.49. Available through November 27 at locations in Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Forney, Prosper, and Denton.
Coupes, the Oak Lawn champagne bar, has a new fall cocktail collection including La Poire with pear eau-de-vie and pear liqueur; Miss Rogers with Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, sparkling and crystallized ginger; and Dancing in the Moonlight with Empress gin sparkling, and crème de violette. Cocktails range from $16-$17.
El Chico has new Mama's Flavoritos margaritas, including Mr. Fireball ‘Rita, a house frozen ‘Rita made with El Toro Silver Tequila, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Mr. Pibb and Finest Call Grenadine; and prickly pear ‘Rita, with Campo Bravo Plata Tequila, triple sec, Prickly Pear Reàl, fresh lime and orange juice. Both drinks are $7.50.
Kona Grill has a new Welcome Back Pumpkin seasonal menu, featuring a duck empanada starter with roasted pumpkin and jalapeño bacon jam for $21; lobster & pumpkin ravioli for $32; and pumpkin pie for $15. New fall cocktails include $14 pumpkin spice margarita and the pumpkin mocha martini, with Owen’s nitro-infused espresso.
Perry's Steakhouse has launched several autumn offerings, including $14 white bean pork chili and $15 butternut squash. Desserts include $12 pumpkin cheesecake and $18 chocolate jubilee cake. There are Dallas locations in Frisco and Dallas' Park District.
STK Steakhouse has a limited-time pumpkin menu featuring a $29 duck-smashed burger, $59 pumpkin ravioli and king crab, and $19 pumpkin and potato au gratin. Cocktails include $22 Pumpkin bourbon smash, with pumpkin puree, lemon juice, orange bitters, and Woodford Reserve; and $22 Pumpkin spice martini, with New Amsterdam vodka, pumpkin spice RumChata, Owen’s nitro-infused espresso, Licor 43 and pumpkin spice. The menu will be available at the Uptown location.
The Capital Grille is bringing back its Wagyu & wine pairing experience starting at $35, featuring three Wagyu burgers and three Duckhorn Portfolio Reds. Pairings include wagyu blue cheese and black truffle burger with Duckhorn Vineyards Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and the wagyu roasted wild mushroom and Swiss burger with Migration Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir. The special is available through November 1.
Truluck's now has its signature stone crab claws from South Florida, available in medium, large, and jumbo options at market price. The crab will be featured through May 1, 2025, at locations in Dallas, Plano, and Southlake.
Fuzzy's Tacos has limited-time items including Diablo shrimp taco, Diablo shrimp bowl, and strawberry Topo ‘Rita. Diablo shrimp tacos and grilled steak tacos are $7, and an 18-ounce Miller Lite draft is $3. The specials are available October 16-November 24.
Velvet Taco, the Dallas taco chain, is opening its first location abroad in London's Piccadilly Circus in 2025. The brand is known for its globally-inspired tacos, such as spicy chicken tikka and the UK-inspired fish n' chips, with over 50 locations in the U.S.