This week in gluttony
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Pucker up! An inaugural pickle festival debuts this week, just before an okra festival the very next day. This week also brings three different culinary competitions: one featuring backyard barbecue pitmasters, one with chefs competing against culinary students, and one with bartenders showcasing their best tequila cocktails. Spectators - who get to sample all of the above - are the real winners.
Thursday, September 5
Fortaleza Tequila Single Barrel Launch Party at Chido Tacos & Tequila
Bartenders from around the city (from the likes of Parliament, Kinzo, and Victory Social) will visit Chido Tacos & Tequila to compete in a cocktail competition featuring the new single barrel Fortaleza Tequila. The $25 ticket grants spectators samples of all cocktails and a chance to vote for their favorite. The competition and sampling will run from 6-8 pm, with judging to take place from 8-8:30 pm and the winner to be announced at 9 pm.
Friday, September 6
The Ivy Tavern’s 10-Year Anniversary Bash
The Lemmon Avenue neighborhood bar and restaurant will mark a decade in business with an all-night party. Go for $5 ranch waters, live music (starting at 9 pm), and raffle ticket drawings, including two $500 Ivy Tavern gift cards. The party will run from 7 pm-2 am with prize drawings at midnight.
Saturday, September 7
Pickle Fest in Downtown Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie’s first-ever pickle-themed festival will include a pop-up pickleball tournament, pickle vendors, a pickle-eating contest, live music, food, beer, and more. The free event will take place downtown on Main Street, from 8 am-1 pm.
Smokeout Barbecue and Music Fest at Southfork Ranch
The inaugural event will pair a barbecue competition with a live music extravaganza at Dallas' famed Southfork Ranch. More than 50 backyard chef teams will present their best barbecue creations for attendees to sample and vote on. Following the competition, a concert will be held with live performances by Gary Allan, Paul Cauthen, Ryder Grimes, and Casey Donahew. Tickets start at $55 for access to the barbecue competition only (2-5 pm); or pay $110 for both the barbecue event and the concerts, which will run from 5-11 pm. (Note that parking is $20 per vehicle. Tickets for the concert only are $75.)
Sunday, September 8
Okrapalooza 2024
This annual festival, held at the Mineola Nature Preserve, will feature okra dishes created by chefs from North and East Texas. Participating Dallas-area chefs include Adam West of Local Yocal BBQ and Grill, Marshall Cole of Vestals Catering, and Andrea Shackleford of Harvest Seasonal Kitchen. Tickets are $50, and the event will run from 11 am-2 pm.
Monday, September 9
86 Cancer at The Adolphus
The downtown Dallas hotel will host Makeready’s annual 86 Cancer event, which will feature a “Chopped-style” culinary competition pitting top local chefs against culinary students from Dallas College El Centro Campus. Participating chefs include Henry Johnson of Bistro31, Dan Landsberg of Circle T Ranch, Aubrey Murphy of Ser Steak + Spirits, Travis Wyatt of Mirador, David Gomez of Tango Room, and Richard Blankenship of Te Deseo. Tickets are $130 and include hors d'oeuvres by The Adolphus and participating chefs and an open bar. The event will run from 6:30-10:30 pm.