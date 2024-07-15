This week in gluttony
These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
So much for the lazy days of summer. This week is packed with tasty events for all palates, with everything from hot dogs to caviar flights. Travel abroad via two worldly events, one featuring Italian cocktails and the other, Bolivian cuisine. Save room for free tea at a popular deli chain this Thursday.
Thursday, July 18
Stoneleigh Speakeasy
Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh will host the second of its three-part Stoneleigh Speakeasy series featuring an exclusive look inside the hotel’s 11th floor library bar, music room and dining room. The $75 ticket, plus tax and fee, includes a specialty cocktail, 1960s and ‘70s-inspired chef-crafted bites, live entertainment, and valet parking. The event will run from 5:30–8 pm.
Caviar Dinner at Monarch
The 49th floor restaurant will host a five-course Italian-inspired dinner paired with a variety of Osetra caviars, including Golden, Royal, Supreme, Venezia, and Siberian. Menu items include A5 Wagyu strip, saffron poached scallops, white chocolate crème fraiche mousse, and more. Wines will be paired with all five courses. Dinner is $350 plus tax and gratuity (which ends up coming out to $462), and begins at 6 pm.
Crown Block Caviar Celebration
Reunion Tower restaurant is throwing a caviar celebration with $400 bottles of Dom Perignon (marked down from $600!), $6 caviar stuffed olives for any martini, caviar steak frites with A5 and Regiis Ova Hackleback Caviar for $223, caviar nachos with sweet potato chips and Regiis Ova Hackleback Caviar for $12, and caviar cones for $20. 5-10 pm.
Milam & Greene Dinner at Barrel & Bones
The Colony outlet of the craft bar and smokehouse will host a second day of its five-course whiskey pairing dinner featuring Milam & Greene whiskey. (Wednesday’s event has sold out and there are just a few seats left for Thursday.) Menu items include ahi tuna tacos, Texas peach salad, duck confit pot pie, smoked tomahawk pork chop, and triple chocolate mousse with a CBD brownie. All courses come with a Milam & Greene cocktail. Dinner is $70 plus tax and a small fee, and begins at 7 pm.
Buffalo Trace Dinner at Ida Claire
Southern-influenced restaurant will pair four courses with selections from the Buffalo Trace bourbon whiskey catalog. Dinner is $95 plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 7 pm.
Saturday, July 20
Italy Cocktails: Booking Signing and Cocktail Class at The Joule
Travel author Paul Feinstein will show how to make a negroni in five different ways during this hands-on cocktail class and book signing. The $125 ticket, plus tax and gratuity, includes a signed copy of Feinstein’s book, Italy Cocktails: An Elegant Collection of Over 100 Recipes Inspired by Italia. The event will take place at Sassetta inside The Joule at 2 pm.
Kiln to Table: A Bolivian Dinner with Chefs Gigi Zimmerman and Marsia Taha
Dallas chef Gigliola “Gigi” Zimmerman will collaborate with chef Marsia Taha of Gustu in La Paz, Boliviana for a two-night pop-up Saturday and Sunday. The multi-course dinner will feature Socorro Tequila, Bolivian wine tastings, and live entertainment. To be held at Marcello Andres Ceramics, the event is $260 and begins at 5:30 pm.
Sip & Slider Wine Pairing at Landon Winery
Downtown McKinney wine bar will pair gourmet sliders with wine during this tasting event. The $44 ticket plus fee includes six two-ounce pours of Landon wines and three gourmet sliders plus a side of truffle fries. Slider varieties include pulled pork with mango salsa, grilled chicken with barbecue sauce, bacon, and Swiss cheese, and Italian with mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, and kalamata olives. The pairing will run from 7–8:30 pm.