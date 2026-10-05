this week in gluttony
Celeb chef dinner tops 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
A powerhouse Michelin-starred chef will stop over for an evening at his Dallas "den" to collab with executive-chef colleagues on an exclusive multi-course dinner. Throughout the week, a popular dry goods food truck will pop up around town to launch the latest in his sauce collection. A tantalizing Halloween-inspired afternoon tea tempts fans of the tradition with tiny sandwiches, scones, and sweet pastries, and a number of frightfully fun food events fill out the rest of the week and weekend.
Wednesday, October 7
Momofuku Goods “Drizzle-and-Drip” Food Truck Pop-Up
Momofuku Goods, the popular line of pantry staples developed by chef David Chang and the Momofuku Culinary Lab, is taking its new sauce collection on the road with the multi-city food truck tour in partnership with prebiotic soda brand OLIPOP. Fans can get a first taste of OLIPOP’s Caramel Apple soda, sample dishes at the drizzle bar, and grab exclusive giveaways. The truck will be at SMU at The Graduate by Hilton from 11 am-5 pm, followed by stops Thursday through Sunday in Fort Worth (TCU), Arlington (UTA), and Lower Greenville. All stops will be from 11 am-5 pm. Exact location details will be shared on Momofuku Goods’ Instagram page.
GAJA x Chef Michael White Wine Dinner at Lion’s Den
For the first time, celebrity chef, Michelin-starred Michael White will bring together chefs from across his acclaimed portfolio of restaurants including Santi (NYC), Levant (Puerto Rico), Paranza (Atlantis Bahamas), and Mika (Miami), for an exclusive multi-course tasting menu at Lion’s Den inside the Stoneleigh. A dish from each represented restaurant will be paired with wines from the legendary Piedmont winery, GAJA. Guests will have opportunity to meet White and interact with guest chefs. Dinner is $850 and begins at 6 pm.
Pumpkins and Pints at Dallas Arboretum
The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will host five evenings of fall-themed sip-and-stroll events, each within the venue’s Pumpkin Village and kicking off with BBQ & Beer on Wednesday (rescheduled from Friday, October 7). Menu items for purchase include smoked brisket, sausage, beer, and wine. Remaining theme nights will take place on Fridays this month. This Friday’s Texas Trail supper includes everything from street tacos and Gulf shrimp skewers to grilled peaches with warm biscuits and honey, plus a chance to pose with a beer burro or Highland cow while there. Tickets are $40 ($36 for members) and $20 for children ($18 for members' children). The event will run from 6-9 pm.
Saturday, October 10
The Nightmare Before Christmas: A Spook-tacular Afternoon Tea at Hotel Crescent Court
Get into the spooky spirit with a bewitching afternoon tea experience, launching this weekend at Hotel Crescent Court. Sip assorted tea flavors and savor a selection of Halloween Town-inspired bites including Sandy Claws’ tea sandwiches; Zero’s Bakery scones; and frightfully festive sweets such as Sally’s cranberry cheesecake, The Pumpkin King’s coffee éclair, and This is Halloween dark chocolate macarons. Tickets are $95 for adults ($135 for bottomless bubbly) and $40 for children. Seating times are 11 am, noon, and 1 pm on Saturdays and Sundays through October.
Chef's Dinner: Barolo Night at Eataly Dallas
Sit and watch Eataly’s scuola chef prepare a multi-course meal during this dine-and-demo class featuring Barolo wines paired with every recipe. Learn as you eat about the history, culture, and traditions of the dishes: Sausage with truffle and mushrooms, ribeye with Barolo wine reduction and roasted broccolini, and strawberry pannacotta. Tickets are $160, and the dinner begins at 6 pm.
Monday, October 12
Banfi Family Tuscan Wine Dinner at Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill
The Plano seafood destination will host a six-course wine pairing dinner featuring Italian winemaker Banfi Family Wines. Menu highlights include smoked sea scallop with roasted cauliflower, lemon beurre blanc, and toasted hazelnuts; Italian herb-crusted swordfish with lentil medley; eggplant herb porchetta; and vanilla bean panna cotta. Dinner is $130 and begins at 6 pm.