This week in gluttony
Taste of the Trolley tops 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
An annual trolley-themed tasting party and fundraiser this week will feature some of the best bites and beverages from restaurants along Dallas' M-Line route. Also this week is the Dallas debut of a Mexican wine, which includes a guided tasting; a bourbon workshop; and a doughnut decorating session for a good cause. The week wraps with an opulent champagne dinner at one of Dallas' hottest new restaurants.
Tuesday, October 13
Plated: A Chef’s Table on Main
The City of Frisco is celebrating the reopening of Main Street with a communal outdoor dinner. The $50 ticket includes a plated dish from participating restaurants throughout the Frisco Rail District, including Didi’s Downtown, Randy’s Steakhouse, La Finca, and more. (Alcohol available for additional charge.) Check in between 6-6:30 pm at the 4th Street Plaza. The seated dinner begins at 7 pm.
Wednesday, October 14
Una Noche De Terruño - Chiflado Wine & Gracias A Dios Mezcal Tasting at Puerto Cocina
The Mexican coastal-inspired Dallas Design District restaurant will host the city’s first taste of Vinos Chiflados wines from Mexico’s Queretaro region. This guided masterclass led by Vinos Chiflados co-owner Xaime Niembro will include bites for pairing and a welcome cocktail featuring Gracias a Dios mezcal. Tickets are $70 and the event will run from 7-9 pm.
Thursday, October 15
Taste of the Trolley
Taking place at the Fashion Industry Gallery, this annual McKinney Avenue Transit Authority fundraising event features bites from restaurants located along the M-Line Trolley route. Participants this year include Fen Shui Asian Cuisine, Las Palmas, Malai Kitchen, North Italia, Perry’s Steakhouse, San Martin Bakery & Restaurant, Sixty Vines, S & D Oyster Company, The Capital Grille, The Rustic, and Truluck’s. Tickets are $150 and the event will run from 6-10 pm.
Garrison Brothers Old Fashioned Workshop at JW Steakhouse
This interactive cocktail class is built around Garrison Brothers Bourbon and JW Steakhouse’s exclusive Garrison Brothers Single Barrel Selection. Guests will explore and enjoy two different styles of Old Fashioned cocktails. Tickets are $45 and the class begins at 7 pm.
Friday, October 16
Billecart-Salmon Dinner at Punk Noir
Celebrate the exclusive release of Billecart-Salmon’s 2015 Nicolas Francois Champagne during this pairing event featuring a 10-course tasting menu by James Beard Award-winning chef RJ Cooper of Punk Noir. A progression of six Billecart-Salmon Champagnes is included in the $360 ticket. The experience begins at 6:30 pm.
Saturday, October 17
The Salty x The Breasties: Be A Gem
This doughnut decorating experience at The Salty in Bishop Arts benefits The Breasties, a nonprofit supporting those affected by breast and gynecologic cancers. The $15 ticket includes a strawberry and white chocolate doughnut to be garnished by participants with house-made edible gems "in honor of the gems in our lives." Also included is a complimentary beverage and a sheet of gem stickers. Sessions are available in 45-minute segments on the hour from 9 am-noon.
Monday, October 19
Chef Collective Dinner at Meridian featuring Punk Noir
James Beard Award-winning chef RJ Cooper of Punk Noir will visit Meridian’s kitchen to collaborate with chef Eduardo Osorio on a seven-course tasting dinner. The dinner is $165 with seating times available from 5-8 pm. Plan to stay for an after-party featuring cocktails by Racho Mezcal in the Meridian bar. The party is free with a reservation and will run from 9-11 pm.