These are the 11 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Tequila is a big trend this week in the Dallas food events world, with tequila-themed food and drink pairing events. Also make plans for a pizza lab pop-up, a summer Olympics watch party, and a milestone anniversary for a beloved brunch spot.
Wednesday, July 24
Flights & Bites at Jose
Upscale neighborhood Mexican restaurant will partner with Socorro Tequila to host a Flights & Bites experience. For $35 plus tax and gratuity, the flight comes with three Socorro tequilas (blanco, reposado, and anejo) paired with bites including compressed Texas cantaloupe, chicken mole skewers, and Mexican vanilla panna cotta with cajeta & Texas peaches. Available from 11 am–10:30 pm.
Tequila Social One-Year Anniversary Party
Harwood Hospitality Group opened this restaurant with tacos, West Tex-Mex flavors, an expansive patio off the Katy Trail, and tequila, one year ago. They'll host a celebration with margaritas, ranch waters, a "burro bar photo op," live music, and Tex-Mex bites, sponsored by Herradura Tequila, starting at 3 pm.
Quintessa Wine Dinner at Table 13
Addison restaurant hosts a wine dinner celebrating Quintessa, a winery in Rutherford, California, featuring five courses plus charcuterie: lobster risotto arancini, onion soup, Wagyu ribeye, and chocolate souffle, paired with Illumination sauvignon blanc, Flowers pinot noir, and Faust cabernet sauvignon. Tickets are $200 plus tax and gratuity, and the dinner starts at 6 pm. Call for reservations at 214-789-9558.
Tequila & Tacos at PGA Frisco
Monument Realty PGA District at the Omni PGA Frisco Hotel will host a tequila and taco tasting featuring Casamigos. Guests can peruse 10 stations for specialty Casamigos cocktail samples to pair with a taco plate that includes Spanish rice, beans, chips, salsa, and a sweet treat. Standout cocktails include the Spicy Watermelon Refresher, Casa Mint Lemonade, and the Tropical Pina. Tickets are $67, or $50 for cocktails only. The event will run from 6–9 pm.
818 Tequila Dinner at Te Deseo
Experience the tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner during this three-course pairing dinner at Te Deseo. The brand’s director of operations, David Yan – who collaborates with Jenner – will talk guests through the experience. Tequilas include blanco, reposado, anejo, and the “8 Reserve.” The event is $100 plus tax and gratuity, and begins with a cocktail reception at 6 pm.
Tequila 101 Tasting and Mijenta Tequila Dinner at Mexican Sugar
Mexican restaurant is hosting back-to-back events featuring Mijenta Tequila. First, a Tequila 101 tasting featuring three tequilas ($25 plus tax and gratuity) followed by a Mijenta Tequila pairing dinner ($85 plus tax and gratuity) with four courses: striped bass, pork belly adobo, short rib with smoked corn tamale, and flan brulee. The tasting will be held at the Las Colinas and Plano Mexican Sugar locations from 5:30–6:30 pm; the dinner will be held at the Las Colinas, Plano, and Uptown locations starting at 7:30 pm.
Wild Common Tequila Dinner at Goldie’s
Dallas restaurant will host a four-course pairing dinner in partnership with Wild Common Tequila. Courses will be paired with expressions of Wild Common’s blanco tequila, still strength blanco, reposado, and the new mezcal. Dinner is $150 plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 7:30 pm.
Thursday, July 25
Quattro Mani: Partenope Ristorante Pizza Lab at Eataly
Quattro Mani is Eataly’s new monthly pizza pop-up class held in the gourmet grocer’s La Pizza & La Pasta restaurant. Each month will feature a different guest pizzeria from DFW. This month it’s Partenope Ristorante. The $85 ticket includes a glass of wine or beer, an Italian appetizer, and a Neapolitan-style pizza made by each class participant. The event will run 11 am–12:30 pm.
Friday, July 26
Olympics Opening Ceremony Watch Party at Little Daisy
Bistro inside the Thompson Dallas hotel will host a Summer Olympics opening ceremony watch party featuring French-inpsired drinks and passed apps, party favors, and a jumbotron on the outside lawn. Guests may visit the spritz bar for French 75s, champagne, Hugo spritz, and Aperol spritz. Tickets are $35 and the celebration will run from 6:30–9 pm. Arrive early for Iceberg Hour from 5–6 pm featuring ice-cold martinis for 50 cents and Northern East Coast oysters at $21 for a half-dozen.
Sparkling Social Hour at Coupes
The Shops of Highland Park champagne bar will host a Friday social hour featuring unique sparkling wines from France outside the Champagne region. Guests will be guided through a flight of three wines following a 30-minute reception with light bites. Tickets are $50 and the event begins at 6 pm.
Sunday, July 28
Bread Winners 30th Anniversary Party
Longtime brunch spot will hit a milestone birthday at its original location in Uptown Dallas. To celebrate the big 3-0, Bread Winners will host parties at all three locations, including NorthPark Center and Plano. Guests can partake in $2 mimosas and bubbly, $3 espresso martinis, along with face painting, photo booths, and live music. The parties will run from 11 am–3 pm at all locations.