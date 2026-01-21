Candy News
Retro candy shop Grandpa Joe's makes Texas debut in Flower Mound
A sweet new shop is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: Called Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop, it's an old-timey candy store with rare and nostalgic sweets, and it will make its Texas debut with a store in Flower Mound, in a former medical office at 650 Parker Square.
According to a release, it will open on Thursday, January 22 at the whimsical hour of 4:05 pm.
Grandpa Joe's was founded in Pittsburgh in 2012 by Christopher Beers, a former F&B professional, and currently has 22 locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, West Virginia, Minnesota — and now Texas.
Each store features a massive selection of candy: From caramels to chocolates to freeze-dried to fudge to bubblegum to hard candy to gummies to jelly beans to licorice, you get the idea. Much candy.
Beyond the usual M&Ms and candy bars, their unique niche is a category called "Nostalgic and Retro Candy," with items dating back a century, catalogued by decade. For example:
- 1920s has Charleston Chews
- 1940s has Turkish Taffy and York Peppermint Patty
- 1970s has Bottlecaps
- 1990s has Twix bars
Their other trademark is their $5 "candy buffet," in which you take an empty box and fill it with candy from rows and rows of bins on the wall.
In addition to nostalgic candy, they also feature new treats trending on TikTok, bulk candy, and gourmet chocolates, as well as non-candy items such as toys, games, and old fashioned glass-bottled sodas in more than 350 varieties.
According to VP of marketing & brand development Kate Speer, the Flower Mound shop will be a 4,340-square-foot space which will also offer ice cream, milkshakes, and floats — not something that all of their locations offer. Art on the walls will reference Flower Mound and Texas.
It's pitched as a family-friendly destination where customers can explore thousands of treats, gifts, and curiosities: from socks to mugs to magnets to gag gifts.
“We’re incredibly proud to bring Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop to Texas,” says founder Christopher Beers in a statement. “Opening our first store in Texas and our furthest west location yet is a big milestone for us. Flower Mound is a great community, and we’re excited to build something special here that families and visitors can enjoy for years to come.”