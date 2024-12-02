Guy News
Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives star Guy Fieri coming to Dallas this week
A major food celeb is coming to town: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who will be in Dallas as part of a meet-and-greet. The Emmy Award-winning chef and philanthropist is coming to the Dallas area in support of his and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar’s Santo Spirits brand.
Guy will be making an appearance in Dallas on Saturday, December 7, including a consumer meet and greet and bottle signing.
It'll take place at Spec’s at 9500 N. Central Expressway #200, from 6:30-7:30 pm, but you might as well get in line right now.
Fieri will be meeting with fans, taking photographs, and signing bottles of Santo Tequila.
Santo Spirits was born from a decades-old friendship between Fieri and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar.
Having introduced the U.S. to super premium 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila with his first brand back in 1996, Sammy teamed up with Guy in 2019 looking for one thing – bold, authentic flavor achieved through uncompromising quality.
They also wanted to make the best tequilas in the world. Paramount to their vision, all Santo Spirits tequila products must be additive free and carefully crafted using time-honored traditional methods that allow the agave to shine through. This led them to the famed El Viejito Distillery, founded in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico in 1937 and helmed by a third-generation distiller.
Santo Spirits’ award-winning portfolio includes a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and a 110-proof Blanco Tequila, along with Mezquila – the world’s first tequila and mezcal blend.