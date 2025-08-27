Burger News
Smashburger pop-up Hamburgotti's bags permanent spot in Richardson
A smashburger pop-up that's been drawing a buzz around Dallas has bagged a permanent location: Hamburgotti's, a family-owned burger concept from brothers Mohamed and Morad Barghouti, will put down roots in Richardson at 1057 S Sherman St. #120, in a former office complex that's east of US-75 and south of Spring Valley Road.
Construction is underway on the site with an opening date set for mid-fall.
The brothers are an engaging duo who share an infectious camaraderie. Morad works at East Plano Islamic Center while Mohamed is a motivational speaker. They began making burgers "in the backyard" and have a fun, playful passion for what they do.
"Over time, our recipes evolved, but the reoccurring theme was 'BRO, I would pay for this'," Mohamed says.
When they came upon a custom trailer for sale, they decided to go for it, and in spring 2023, began serving their burgers pop-up style at private parties, graduations, and local events, as well as catering. They've been especially popular on college campuses, but draw lines wherever they go.
The current menu features burgers in three sizes: double patty, triple patty, or a kid's size one patty, all topped with cheese, smashed onions, pickles, ketchup, mayo, and mustard, priced from $10 to $15. The menu for the permanent location is still in development, with the likelihood high that it will expand.
The location — part of a growing complex that will feature more restaurants still to be announced — spans a little under 1,500 square feet, and will feature counter service with a small seating area.
"It's a good size," Morad says. "Not too big but not too small — just enough to smash the burgers, that's all we need."
The restaurant name is a clever play on their surname.
"Our family name is 'Barghouti' and we love burgers so much, we decided to call it 'Hamburgotti's' — and we named our burger “The Hamburgotti'," Morad says. We know! It rings a bell right?!"