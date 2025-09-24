Downtown News
Chicago group debuts first members-only Hampton House in Dallas
A new members-only hidden lounge is about to debut in downtown Dallas: Called Hampton House, it's an invitation-only members club opening October 1 at 1520 Main St.
The lounge will be located beneath The Hampton Social Dallas, the rosé-loving brunch-happy coastal restaurant from Chicago-based Parker Hospitality which opened in March 2025.
A press release states that Hampton House is more than a private club. Here's some impressive press release alliteration: "It is an experiment in curation, chemistry, and culture," meant to serve as a retreat and a stage for ambitious influentials to connect, indulge, and revel late into the night.
“Hampton House is the darker, sexier alter ego of The Hampton Social,” says Parker Hospitality founder and CEO Brad Parker in a statement. "Upstairs is bright coastal ease while the downstairs is something altogether different — seductive, discreet, and alive with possibility. Hampton House is not just a business; it is an experiment in curating the perfect membership and staying true to our philosophy: work hard, play hard. It is about building a culture, not just a club.”
Decor notes
Hampton House will feature jewel-toned velvet, polished marble, and bespoke millwork. Ambient lighting will mirror the energy of the room, transitioning from low-lit conversations to pulsing vibrancy as the music rises. Anchoring the experience is a custom DJ booth that brings world-class talent to Dallas with sets flown in straight from the shores of Mykonos.
Events
More than a nightlife destination, Hampton House will host private events: from tastings and mixology immersions to pop-up omakase nights where big-deal chefs will transform the club into an exclusive culinary theater. These one-night-only dining experiences are designed as ephemeral events, never the same twice.
Other events will include premier DJ sets, after-hours parties, cultural activations, rituals, and memories that cannot be replicated.
Membership requirements, benefits, fees
Members will be chosen through a selective, invitation-only application process, ensuring that each member contributes to the rarefied culture. Candidats can be those who succeed at the highest levels and who also embrace the art of celebration, the freedom of indulgence, and the value of privacy.
Membership unlocks privileges at Parker Hospitality concepts across the country, including priority reservations, weekday dining benefits, and access to hidden spaces and private hosting opportunities.
Now to the nitty-gritty. There are two kinds of membership:
- Resident Member. Must live within 150 miles of the Hampton House Dallas: $2,400 for initiation fee, and $1,200 in annual dues. Plus a $25 application fee.
- NonResident Member. Must live outside 150 miles of the Hampton House Dallas: $1,500 for initiation fee, and $600 in annual dues. Plus a $25 application fee.
All members must be at least 25 years old.
Parker Hospitality was founded by Brad Parker in 2015, when it opened two venues in the River North neighborhood of Chicago: The Hampton Social, a coastally inspired restaurant, and The Bassment, a speakeasy-style live music lounge. The Hampton Social has since expanded to 14 locations in the U.S. Hampton House is a brand new concept and they're debuting it in Dallas. We're cool!