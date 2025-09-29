Hotel News
Highland Dallas hotel reveals new restaurant that replaces Knife
A high-profile Dallas hotel has a new restaurant: Called The Reserve at The Highland, it's now open at The Highland Dallas hotel, located at 5300 E. Mockingbird Ln. at US-75.
The Reserve replaces Knife Dallas, the steakhouse from John Tesar, which closed on August 31.
According to a release, The Reserve will be a modern American grille with steak and cocktails in an elevated yet approachable dining experience.
Overseeing the kitchen will be longtime local chef Andrew Bell who says in a statement that they've created "a dynamic concept that brings a refined, contemporary edge to the classic steakhouse experience.”
Decor
As part of an overall renovation of The Highland Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton, the restaurant has been reimagined with features such as a green-tiled open-air kitchen, with seating that includes "interactive" high tops overlooking the culinary action, booths, low-top seating, and The Reserve Bar. The restaurant also has its patio with fireplace, now called The Terrace at The Reserve.
Food
Dinner menu nightly includes
- Parker House Rolls with roasted corn, queso fresco and honey butter
- Tuna Carpaccio, with olive vinaigrette, mandarin oil, and asparagus
- Lobster Amatriciana, featuring bucatini, guanciale, and chili flake
- Dover Sole Meunière with lemon, capers, parsley, and asparagus
- Steaks, ranging from filet to a 24-ounce dry-aged ribeye aged 30–90 days
- Desserts, including the Baked Dallas, a whisky cake topped with butter pecan ice cream, and the Chocolate Budino, layered with salted caramel and hazelnuts, finished with gold leaf
Weekday lunch includes
- Hanger Steak Frites, 8 ounces, served au poivre
- Beef Tip Salad, a mix of spinach, sundried tomato, goat cheese and balsamic dressing
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich, featuring carrot daikon slaw and togarashi ranch
The Reserve Bar also offers a small plate menu.
Drinks and deals
Drinks include signature libations such as a spritz, a martini, and a mezcal drink with Chareau Aloe Liqueur, Ancho Reyes Chili, and lemon; plus zero-proof optionss.
Deals include happy hour and weekly specials such as Half-Off Wine on Mondays, Steak Night on Tuesdays, and Half-Off Bubbles on Wednesdays.