Dumpling News
Imperial Chef brings coveted Chinese cuisine to Dallas' Snider Plaza
An exciting new restaurant in Dallas' Snider Plaza is bringing a much-desired cuisine to the neighborhood: Called Imperial Chef, it's a chef-owned place doing Chinese food, located at 6718 Snider Plaza in University Park, in the former longtime Suzanne Roberts gift shop.
The menu ranges from takeout classics like orange chicken to trendy dishes including Peking duck and soup dumplings, their two signatures. They're open for dinner, as well as the key meal segment: weekday lunch, and also have a full bar.
The Imperial Chef team includes Bo Chen and Jay Chen, no relation, although both are food & beverage veterans who've worked at or owned a number of restaurants over the years; and chef Jimmy Geng, who's partnered on what is his first restaurant.
Their menu features Peking duck, which has become kind of a thing around DFW lately. They roast the duck in-house until the skin turns crisp, then carve it to order. Half a duck is $42, and comes with choice of six pancakes or four buns, plus cucumber, scallion, and duck sauce, for a make-your-own experience, accompanied by a bowl of duck soup.
But Jay Chen says that the big draw has been their xiao long bao, AKA soup dumplings, the extra-juicy dumplings that have broth inside.
"Every morning we fold our dumplings and buns by hand," Chen says.
Their other magnet is their weekday lunch bento box, served Monday-Friday from 11 am-3 pm, centered around your choice of entree from kung pao chicken, General Tso's chicken, chicken in garlic sauce, beef with broccoli, or honey walnut jumbo shrimp. Priced from $17 to $19, it's served with house salad, pan-fried dumplings, and a crisp egg roll.
Appetizers include garlic edamame, crab rangoon, cucumber salad, fried Brussels sprouts, and lettuce wraps with minced duck or chicken. They also do dim sum and all kinds of dumplings including steamed dumplings, pan-fried beef buns, steamed beef buns, and BBQ pork buns.
More classics include:
- Scallion pancakes
- Lo Mein, featuring noodles with vegetables and choice of vegetable, beef, or shrimp
- Fried rice
The owners completely redid the space, including installing a kitchen in a location that did not have one previously. A row of booths runs along the left side of the small dining room, while a bar takes up the right, with stools for dining or drinking appealing cocktails like a lychee martini and all at an affordable price.