Burger News
Houston smashburger restaurant Juicy Joint expands to Dallas
A new smash burger joint is about to debut in Dallas: Juicy Joint, a halal smash burger food truck founded in Houston, will not only open in Dallas, it will also open its first brick-and-mortar location in Dallas. Ha ha Houston.
The restaurant will open in a busy center at 4727 Frankford Rd. #405, just east of the tollway, in a space previously occupied by a short-lived wings place. According to a release, they'll host a grand opening celebration December 6-7.
Juicy Joint was founded by Ahmad Kilani, creator of other concepts such as Clutch City Cluckers and Trippin Taco. He calls the Dallas opening "a huge milestone for us, and we can’t wait to share our signature smash burgers, vibrant flavors, and community energy with the Dallas crowd."
Clutch City Cluckers was their first concept which they launched in 2021, specializing in Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, tenders, and loaded fries. Clutch City Cluckers now has eight locations in Houston, plus San Antonio, Baton Rouge, and one in Frisco which opened in April 2025 at 15801 Rolater Rd. #206.
They debuted Juicy Joint, dedicated to smash burgers, in Houston in fall 2024.
Juicy Joint is known for creative flavor combinations and quality ingredients including Wagyu beef — elevating street food with community energy and late‑night appeal.
Menu highlights include:
- jalapeño grove sizzler, with two Wagyu smash patties, crispy jalapeños, and American cheese
- Eastside sachi dog, a 4-oz Wagyu beef hot dog with fried onions, gochujang sauce, and chopped beef bacon
They also serve shakes such as caramel bliss and cookies' n’ cream haven.
As for Trippin Taco — a halal Mexican cuisine food truck serving authentic dishes and featuring halal Angus beef in every dish, yikes, really? no vegetarian items? — they only just debuted it in early November.
For the Juicy Joint opening weekend, they'll dispense free smash burgers, discounts, and live music. The celebration kicks off December 6 at 4 pm, with free smashburgers to the first 200 people in line (limit one per person), and then 50 percent off the menu for the remainder of the day. The festivities continue December 7 at 10 am, with another day of 50 percent off the menu until 2 am.