Father's Day arrives this Sunday, and the weekend is full of opportunities to treat Dad to a decadent meal — we've highlighted a few of the more memorable options. But first, save room for a limited-time Hawaiian menu launch, a happy hour sip-and-stroll, and sweet treats served in a jar by a celeb chef who'll visit Dallas this week.
Monday, June 10
Hawaiian Foods Week at Dog Haus
West Coast-based burgers, brats, and brews concept (which has locations in Arlington, Dallas, Richardson, and Frisco) is hosting Hawaiian Foods Week through Saturday. Two Hawaiian-inspired items have been added for a limited time: the Ohana Chicken Sando with spicy mayo, teriyaki aioli, and Haus slaw on a King’s Hawaiian bun; and the Mighy Moa Wings, bone-in wings tossed in teriyakis aioli and topped with spicy mayo.
Thursday, June 13
Legacy West on Tap
The second Thursday of the month means it’s time for the Plano entertainment district to host its monthly sip-and-stroll happy hour. The $35 ticket includes a souvenir tasting glass, specialty beer, wine, and cocktails samples, along with bites from participating locations and restaurants. There’ll be live music, cultural performances, shopping, and photo ops. More than 20 vendors are participating, including a wine and cheese pairing from WineShark, empanadas from Fogo de Chao, and Moscow Mules at Earls. The event will run from 5-8 pm.
Savor the Agave: A Tequila Tasting & Culinary Journey at Rhapsody Room
The Beeman Hotel will host this three-course dinner paired with Casa Dragones tequila inside its colorful Rhapsody Room. The $75 ticket includes a welcome cocktail and a guided tequila tasting throughout dinner, which begins at 6:30 pm.
Wine Pairing Dinner at Gorji
Mediterranean restaurant hosts a wine pairing dinner featuring Paso Robles’ Tooth & Nail Winery. Three wines – a Sauvignon Blanc, Rhone-style blend, and Cab blend – will be served with three courses, including choice of chicken pomodoro or New Zealand venison tenderloin over avocado; pan-seared scallops crostini; and prime beef tenderloin with gnocchi pomegranate crème. The dinner is $179 plus tax, and begins at 6 pm.
Friday, June 14
Grand Opening of JARS Dallas with Fabio Viviani Meet & Greet
Top Chef alum Fabio Viviani will make an appearance at the newest location of Jars, his fast-casual dessert concept whose M-O is combining classic flavor combos in creative jarred presentations. Signature sweets include red velvet cheesecake, banana cream pie, tiramisu, and gluten-free chocolate caramel cheesecake. The first 1,500 guests get a free jar. Viviani will be on-site from 12-10 pm.
Saturday, June 15
Mirador Six-Course Tasting Dinner with Wolf & The Fox
Known for its brunch, tea service, and downtown views, Mirador will partner with Wolf & The Fox on a private omakase-style sushi dinner. The collab between Mirador chef Travis Wyatt and Wolf & The Fox chef Yoni Lang will feature six courses ranging from Wagyu sushi okonomiyaki to uni pasta and duck breast. The dinner is $130, plus tax and gratuity, and seating times run from 5:30-9:30 pm.
Father’s Day BBQ Buffet & Rodeo at Southfork Ranch
There’s nothing more Texan than a barbecue and rodeo held at the iconic Southfork Ranch. This Father’s Day-themed event will offer a barbecue buffet followed by a presentation from the folks at Ellis Rodeo & Western Entertainment. Tickets are $85 for adults and $40 for kids 6-12. (There are also a la carte options for just the barbecue buffet and just the rodeo.) Dinner is from 6-8 pm with the rodeo to run from 8:30-10 pm (concessions available).
Sunday, June 16
Father’s Day Brunch at Blue Mesa Grill
Local Southwestern chain will serve carne asada, pork al pastor with grilled pineapple, and red chile salmon during this day-long brunch event, with classics like blue corn cheese enchiladas, adobe pie, sweet corn cakes, shrimp and grits, omelets, huevos rancheros, waffles with fried chicken, and biscuits & gravy. Mimosas are included in the $40 price ($12 for kids 6-11). The brunch will run from 9 am-4 pm and reservations are recommended.
Father’s Day Brunch at Crown Block
Destination restaurant atop Reunion Tower will host a brunch buffet with baby back ribs, turkey, borracho beans, creamed corn, cornbread muffins, and kolaches. A la carte items include crab cake Benedict and desserts such as strawberry shortcake, bourbon cakes, and cobbler with ice cream. The brunch is $100 ($45 for children), plus tax and gratuity, and will run from 10:30 am-2 pm.
Father’s Day at Scout
Entertainment venue inside The Statler Hotel has a deal for a stellar Father’s Day: free bowling and $2 pizza slices all day. For something a little more elaborate, there’s also the new flat iron steak frites for $27. Scout is open 11 am-11 pm on Sunday.